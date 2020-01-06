advertisement

LANSFORD, Pa. – A new owner hopes to unlock new opportunities in the former Panther Valley Middle School that housed students in Lansford for almost a century.

The Lansford Historical Society has considered the school a historically classified building. The president of historical society is planning to help Andy Pedraza, the new owner, get tax breaks and additional funding to renovate, but as they showed us, there is a lot of work to be done, especially aesthetically.

“Frankly, the biggest company at this point will be clean up. The structure is very, very solid,” Pedraza said.

The former auditorium organized, among others, Frank Sinatra and the Everly Brothers. The original curtains still frame the stage and the auditorium seats are scattered on the floor.

“On the outside of the building we will try to preserve as much as possible. I am not sure about the auditorium. I would like to keep it in a certain way. It’s just beautiful.”

We went downstairs to see the former gym, also known as The Pit. There is another scoreboard on the wall.

Pedraza has no clear vision of the future of the building, but he says that this space is perfect for a small franchise gym after it has received a much needed TLC.

Although students have not had lessons here since 2004, there are still many details that remind us that this was once the Panther Valley Middle School.

Halls are still decorated with Panther’s black and gold and murals are a nod to the history of coal mining in the region. Rusted desks stay in corridors, in the auditorium, and piled high in old classrooms.

Pedraza says he works with a number of architects to bring the 1909 building back to life. He tells us that we should expect shops and / or apartments.

“This is a 2020 project that will probably take the whole year, if not a little more,” Pedraza added.

