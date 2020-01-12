advertisement

A display of plans for the long-awaited flyover of the A90 Laurencekirk was overwhelmed by a dispute over the start date of the project and potential disruption to drivers and the community.

Locals had their first real chance to see the design of the “all diamond” split junction, which will lead the A937 realigned on the two-lane highway.

It follows a campaign to improve the black spot of the accident, which has been going on for several years.

advertisement

The works also include shared routes suitable for pedestrians and cyclists, from Laurencekirk on the A90 on the A937, as well as parallel to the A90 in a southbound direction to the B9120.

Transportation Secretary Michael Matheson said, “We were able to release draft orders for the program last month – an important step in delivering this much-needed upgrade for the Northeast.

“The new separate intersection will improve safety and help reduce delays for anyone crossing or turning at the busy A90 junction south of the city.”

Conservative politicians have joined activists to press ministers to launch the project, which they say will cause major disruption for motorists for more than a year.

The Amey project consultants have set a 2022 date for completion.

However, in response to a question from northeast Scottish Conservative MP Liam Kerr and MP Andrew Bowie, the ministers admitted that they had no idea when work would begin, without a timetable.

Kerr said, “It has taken successive ministers of the SNP 15 years to get to this point, yet they have admitted that they have no idea when it will start or end.”

Bowie said: “It is clear that traffic will increase considerably for residents of areas like Laurencekirk and the Scottish government simply does not care.

“Residents need to know the full extent of the disruption caused by the work and I will continue to pressure the ministers until I get the right answers.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “There is a statutory process that we are obliged to follow and as part of this we published draft orders for the program last month.

“The next step will depend on the public reaction to our plans and the need for a local local public inquiry.

“Delivery of the program itself can only start when the program is approved in accordance with statutory procedures. Subsequently, a construction schedule can be determined. We will continue to advance the preparation stages to deliver this program as soon as possible.

“When completed, the new junction will improve road safety and economic benefits for road users and the local community in Laurencekirk and the northeast.”

A spokesperson for Michael Matheson said: “As anyone with the most basic knowledge knows, there are certain steps and hurdles that need to be crossed before delivering a major project, and only today are discussions Meetings were held in Laurencekirk to obtain critical feedback on improving the junction.

“Again, as most people appreciate, delivery of the program itself can only begin when the program is approved in accordance with statutory procedures, and then a construction schedule can be determined. We will continue to advance the preparation stages to deliver this program as quickly as possible. “

advertisement