January 5, 2020

Plans for Tesla’s Gigafactory 4 (GF4) in Berlin / Brandenburg include 24/7 production, 3 shifts of 2,828 staff, 326 trucks with equipment + 4 full trains per day, and 137 outbound car transporters + 2 full trains per day, according to a document in German shared by a Twitter user, Aeon De. Aeon De has shared a sweet multi-tweet thread that translates important points from the document.

Plan for $ Tesla $ tsla GF4 Berlin / Brandenburg near Grünheide according to Prognosis Sound Emission (https://t.co/nIcE42lTIp)

24/7 production

3 teams of 2828 employees

326 material trucks + 4 full trains per day

137 outbound car transporters + 2 full trains per day pic.twitter.com/d4mRSr8s4C

– Aeon De (@AEONde) January 5, 2020

There will also be 199 truck movements per day between material supply trains and production facilities, and there will be 1,370 care movements each day going from production to intermediate storage parking, plus 1,429 care movements for test tracks.

Aeon De also lists building sizes and chimney heights for the first phase, which originate from this page.

Construction dimensions and heights of chimney heights for first phase according to emission analysis (https://t.co/NazK1K24CX)

Translations:

Height | Width | Length | unknown | height of chimney above building chimney height over ground

Main building

Central utilities Build pic.twitter.com/59tocLO8yZ

– Aeon De (@AEONde) January 6, 2020

The translations for the table in the tweet (read across) are: height, width, length, unknown, chimney height above the building and chimney height above ground. Translations that are read are: Main Building (I assume that is Hauptgebaude) and Central Utilities Building. So if you read this graph, you can see that the main building will be 24.3 meters long, 300 meters wide and 740 meters long.

In phase 1:

1,522,300m ^ 3 timber forest is harvested to make room for 587,721m ^ 3 construction area and 891,920m ^ 3 sealed ground (parking, roads, railways, test track)

The entire area to be acquired and fully used is 3,041,216 m ^ 3 pic.twitter.com/ra5o07RMXM

– Aeon De (@AEONde) January 6, 2020

The tweets above show us how much of the forest will be removed to make room for the building. It also shows us how much space the building occupies. In addition, here is a summary of the environmental impact study.

Summary of the impact on plants, animals and biodiversity:

– high impact through pine monoculture removal and soil cover

– average impact due to construction noise and area use

– low impact due to:

– air / odor emissions and in possible cases of production interruption pic.twitter.com/T2TpF7vxKL

– Aeon De (@AEONde) January 6, 2020

Aeon De spent quite some time translating the documents. You can read the entire thread here. These plans for GF4 show that Tesla is moving pretty fast, focusing on things with a similar speed as the company did with GF3, and I think it’s safe to say that by the end of 2020 we could see a fully functional GF4 in Germany . So far we have not seen anyone predict that it would just be a muddy and empty field (or forest).

The video below is from NextMove and shows a look at the site where Tesla is going to build GF4. Maybe NextMove will be the “Gigafisherman” of Germany.

About the author

Johnna Crider Johnna Crider is a Baton Rouge artist, collector of precious stones and minerals and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. In 2018, Elon Musk advised her to “Believe in the Good.”

You can find Johnna on Twitter









