Surrey Council has approved the acquisition of parts of two South Surrey properties as “the first part of a future center identified in the Biodiversity Conservation Strategy” for the Redwood Heights neighborhood.

The acquisition was approved at the December 16 council meeting.

According to a corporate report, 2.04 acres (‘Lot 1’) in the northeast corner of 17939 and 17959 24th Ave. – which have a combined gross surface area of ​​19.3 hectares – are being taken as parquet.

Of the remaining area of ​​the accord – buy and sell agreements have been accepted by the owners, the report notes – the majority (identified as ‘Lot 2’) is set for a future elementary school, while the other two, on the south side of the property . , “It will be developed in the future, once the works and services are provided, and the submission of a development application is accepted,” the report said.

According to the city’s website, the Redwood Heights Neighborhood Concept Plan – comprising 201 acres (497 acres) limited by the North and East Agricultural Land Reserve, 20 Avenue and Redwood Estates to the south and 176 Street to the west – has been in the works since 2009 and are being prepared using a five-step, two-stage planning process, which “combines full community and stakeholder consultation with evidence-based planning”.

The concept of land use in Phase 1 was adopted in January 2013.

Formal consultations have been completed and “a final environmental review” triggered by new information is underway “to ensure (the plan) complies with current environmental regulations,” the website states.

The latest NCP ‘Phase 2’ is intended to be brought to council in February.

