Construction plans for dozens of houses on a former industrial estate near Belper are once again on the table.

The request, submitted by Garner Holdings to the Amber Valley Borough Council, would see 160 homes built on the former Firs Works site in Spanker Lane, Nether Heage.

This occurs 10 months after the borough council initially approved the plans – then for 175 houses, including a play area in the green belt – and four months after having recalled the plans and chosen to refuse them.

The back and forth of the regime is the result of a change of administration at the borough council, from conservative to labor in May 2019, Labor swearing not to allow any development in the green belt.

Residents were also concerned about the impact the development would have on the village and the safety of school children walking along its roads – which would be dangerous.

Now, Garner Holdings is back with a new application that would see no development in the protected green belt, with its planned play area and its balancing basin, to compensate for the floods, moved.

Entrance to the Firs Works site at Nether Heage

(Image: Google)

A previously included community building was also removed – which councilors said was not part of the plan

He also indicates that he is currently appealing against the refusal of his initial plans, for 175 housing units and a development section in the green belt. The applicant submits a request for reimbursement of costs

The developer states, “The requester is appealing this decision which we believe was made by the planning committee without giving full and appropriate weight to the planning merits of the request.

“The complainant appeals with a full request for costs.

“However, as the appeal progresses, the applicant is prepared to modify the regime to address the members’ main concerns regarding the use of greenbelt land, in the area of ​​the application site, to address concerns regarding the scope of development and make other changes to address the points that have been raised.

The Firs Works were previously the headquarters of LB Plastics and other industrial companies.

However, during World War II, there was a POW camp on the site, known as Camp No. 58.

According to the applicant’s plans, 48 ​​affordable housing units would be built on the 22-acre site, the remaining 112 being private units on the open market.

He specifies that the project “will contribute to meeting the future housing needs of the borough”.

The developer intends to help create more school places at Heage Elementary School and Swanwick Hall School as part of the proposals – as had been the case with the previous request.

It also intends to contribute to sports facilities in the region and to the improvement of local public transport.

If approved, the site would have 400 parking spaces at an average of two spaces per house and a multi-purpose playground.

The site would use the existing entrance on Spanker Lane.

The new housing concept proposed for the old Firs Works site

(Image: Planning conception)

An apartment building would also be constructed on the west side of the project, away from the road.

The developer said in a statement submitted with the request that the board is in a “weak position” to deny permission for homes on the site.

This, he explains, is due to the lack of a local plan – plan for future development – to assign certain sites to future homes, and that council has listed the site for housing development on its register of contaminated sites.

He also indicates: “This planning request reduces the level of housing on the site, removes all land from the green belt and offers the council the opportunity to reconsider its decision.

“The applicant wishes to establish good working relationships with the board and its members.

“Although he is disappointed with the September decision and has filed an appeal, if the board is willing to support this more limited regime, the appeal can be withdrawn.

“The reduction in the number of homes reduces concerns about the impact on Nether Heage by the scale of the proposed development.”

.

