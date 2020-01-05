advertisement

OTTAWA – Canada says it is closely monitoring developments after the Iraqi parliament called for the expulsion of foreign troops from the country.

But a spokesman for Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan would not say if the contingency plans are in the works to remove Canadian military personnel from Iraq if the situation there worsens.

Iraqi lawmakers adopted a resolution Sunday urging the Iraqi government to conclude an agreement under which US forces and allies have been in place for more than four years to help fight the Islamic State group, also known as Daesh.

The bill is not binding and subject to approval by the Iraqi government, but has the backing of the outgoing prime minister.

The Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq has been temporarily suspended following the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

The training mission, currently led by Major General Jennie Carignan, has been under Canadian command since it launched in October 2018 at the request of the Iraqi government.

A US air strike killed Soleiman and a number of senior Iraqi officials at Baghdad airport. Soleimani was the architect of the wars with representatives of Iran throughout the Mediterranean and was blamed for the deaths of hundreds of Americans in roadside bombs and other attacks.

“We continue to monitor and evaluate the situation and remain in close co-ordination with our international partners,” Sajjan’s press secretary Todd Lane said in an email Sunday.

“Our goal remains a united and stable Iraq and prevents Daesh from reappearing.”

When asked, Lane would not indicate whether Canada had plans to remove its troops from Iraq.

“We will not have any further comment at this point,” he said.

Canada has 250 military members working with the NATO training mission, as well as dozens of special forces troops that have worked in the northern part of the country with Iraqi security forces.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated since the air strike with US President Donald Trump and Iranian leaders trading in threats of retaliation.

These tensions are also now being felt in Canada with a group representing Islamic-Americans reporting that dozens of Iranians and Iranian-Americans have been arrested at length and questioned at the Ark of Peace border crossing linking British Columbia with Washington state.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations said many more were reported to have refused entry to the United States, including many with US citizenship returning to their homes in the United States from an Iranian pop concert held at Saturday in Vancouver.

“The detainees reported that their passports were confiscated and questioned about their political views and allegiance,” the council said in a statement posted online.

Canadian Border Security Minister Bill Blair could not be reached for comment.

This report from the Canadian Press was first published on January 5, 2020.

With files from the Associated Press.

