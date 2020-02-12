advertisement

Plans for a private dog walking area a few meters from a public park have been submitted in a village in Leicestershire.

A design and access statement provided to the Harborough District Council as part of the planning application indicates that the facility will benefit the “growing number of dog owners on site.”

The plans would see the land off Braybrooke Road, Little Bowden, which is currently used as pasture for sheep, modified so that pet owners and professional dog walkers can bring their animals there for a walk.

A map showing where the land would be located shows that the Little Bowden recreational area is a few meters away.

The paperwork with the application reads as follows: “The proposal will seek to provide a safe and secure space, available for private rental, for walking and exercising dogs. It is intended that the main use will be reserved for individuals and professional dog walkers. “

No details are given on the cost of using the installation. Documents indicate that no employee should be employed as a result of the plans

.

There are no plans to install lights, the document says it is very likely that the hours of operation will be weekdays during the day.

Car parks for up to two vehicles are included in the plans.

The request also states: “The proposal provides for diversification of the rural economy, providing a facility for the growing number of dog owners on the site and the proposals have been designed accordingly.

“We believe that the proposal, which involves the diversification of an existing farming business, is fully in accordance with the local Harborough plan and, as such, should be granted [authorized] without delay.”

A fence will be erected at the edge of the field which “will not harm the quality, character or amenities of the area”.

Trash cans for dogs will be included in the site, with appropriate collection to be agreed as part of a waste management plan.

There are currently no public comments to post on the Harborough District Council website.

.

