A dated office building in downtown Derby could house a giant buffet restaurant and budget hotel if new plans come to fruition.

Located at the corner of Newland Street and Becket Street, Forester House was designed to be transformed into an easyHotel with 111 rooms, a restaurant that can accommodate 160 people and a reception hall.

The ground floor of the 1970s building, which once housed the staff of JobCentre Plus, would house the large-scale restaurant and the first floor would have space for weddings and conferences.

Hotel accommodation would be located on the top three floors of the five-story building and would include 78 double rooms, 27 twin rooms and six rooms specially adapted for people with reduced mobility.

Universal Real Estate has submitted plans to Derby city council to convert Forester House to a new location.

Documents submitted to city council by JSA Architects, based in Derby, on behalf of Universal, reveal that the operator of the proposed hotel would be easyHotel.

In the documents, JSA Architects wrote: “It is considered that the redevelopment of this building into a hotel and restaurant would contribute positively to the vitality of the region.

“The proposal would have minimal impact on the existing architectural style, proposing minimal changes to modernize and revive this tired building, positively impacting the existing street scene.

“The scale and size of the existing building will remain unchanged. However, the introduction of building use in this area is likely to have a positive impact on the local economy.

“It was agreed that the operator of the hotel would be easyHotel, part of the activities of easyGroup.”

Founded by Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, the man behind the low-cost company easyJet, easyHotel owns, develops, operates and franchises hotels under the easyHotel “super budget” brand.

It markets its hotels as offering clean, comfortable and safe hotel accommodation to its customers.

In October, in a statement to the London Stock Exchange, the company revealed that it had signed a franchise agreement for the development of a new hotel in Derby, but did not specify at the time.

If the new Derby hotel receives the green light, the company will create full-time and part-time jobs.

The plans state: “The proposed works will provide local construction jobs and the completed hotel and restaurant will provide new employment opportunities in the area.”

Forester House became empty after Derby city council reached an agreement with the Ministry of Labor and Pensions to move JobCentre services under one roof.

He saw 120 JobCentre employees from the Forester House office and another from Normanton Road moving into renovated Council House offices on Corporation Street.

Last summer, a real estate company called Telereal Trillium was authorized by city council to convert Forester House to 59 apartments.

However, in late September it was announced that the building had been sold to a company called Universal Total Care for £ 1.6 million, as part of an agreement with FHP Property Consultants.

