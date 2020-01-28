advertisement

A housing construction project in rural Fife has been approved, despite the filing of more than 50 objections.

The advisers of the central and western planning committee granted permission to Dunfermline-based Campion Homes Limited to build 29 houses for Star of Markinch.

The rural character of the village of Fife could be “ransacked” by the development of housing, warns

Star population could explode if new private housing starts

A total of 51 letters of objection were submitted by 36 people regarding the site map located next to the West End Dairy on Main Street.

Critics have raised concerns about the village’s infrastructure, including its elementary school, roads and sidewalks, and its inability to cope with an influx of people.

Opponents have also questioned the broader impact of the development on the general character of Star, the surrounding countryside and existing housing.

The request also received six letters of support.

Fife Council case officer Ewen Campbell said the scale of development had been assessed through the FIFEplan process and that the suitability of the site allocated for housing development had been deemed acceptable.

Jim Currie, who is a community counselor but voiced his own opinion, said, “The Markinch Star is a peaceful waterway and people would like it to stay that way.

“There are many other places around Fife, in Glenrothes, that could be developed instead.

“The land they want to build on has a great view of the hills … people have moved here for that.”

Consent is subject to conditions and the conclusion of an agreement to guarantee financial contributions.

The promoter has been asked to contribute £ 8,352 for transport infrastructure measures, £ 49,300 for affordable accommodation, £ 47,589 for additional capacity at Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes, and another £ 29,000 for out of play equipment site.

Fife Council chiefs of transportation were also asked to assess the feasibility of installing a raised level crossing as part of the planned pedestrian improvements.

