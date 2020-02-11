advertisement

Plans to build 180 homes in Belper are expected to be submitted.

Housing giant Gladman is behind the proposals, which are about to be submitted as an official planning request to the Amber Valley Borough Council.

They would see 180 houses built on fields off Sandbed Lane – next to Vaillant’s head office and land at Bullsmoor which was previously planned for 150 houses.

The development project, on a site known as Pottery Farm, would also include a children’s playground, and Gladman says it will help fund school and health services to offset the impact of the program.

Pottery Farm is located next to Vaillant’s head office off Kilbourne Road.

Gladman also says program will include 30% affordable housing – 54 – and allowances

The proposed access point would come from Sandbed Lane, between existing dwellings southeast of Belper.

Gladman says on his consultation website: “Our program will help build a strong and competitive local economy, supporting growth and job opportunities in Belper throughout the construction period for those looking for work in construction and beyond.

“Our proposals aim to engage with the local community and help shape Belper’s growth in order to make the most of public transport, walking and cycling, and to focus development in a sustainable place, by improving the dynamism and vitality of Belper and by supporting local services. .

Artist’s impression of the 180 housing development project in Belper

(Image: Gladman)

“With the creation of new houses and gardens and the introduction of new trees and hedges, the living environment will be improved for the benefit of residents and wildlife.

“Often people fear that new developments will put additional pressure on local services and infrastructure.

“When it is necessary to increase the capacity to accommodate residents for our development project, we will make financial contributions to facilitate additional capacity.”

Cllr Ben Bellamy, who represents Belper and is the deputy head of the borough council, said: “This land is our heritage. It is part of the World Heritage buffer zone and, although many aggressive developers try again and again – the community will continue to say “no, no, no”. “

In October 2018, Colin Ball, a government planning inspector, rejected a call from Peveril Homes Ltd and Vaillant Group UK Ltd to build 150 homes off Nottingham Road in Belper – next to the proposed new site.

This came after the borough council rejected the plans a year earlier.

The plans faced stiff public opposition, 105 of which submitted letters of objection, as did Mid-Derbyshire MPP Pauline Latham and Historic England.

Mr. Ball had dismissed the appeal because of the “serious harm” the program would have on the region – part of the Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage site.

He stated that all the benefits of the scheme were offset by this harm.

Ball said that if approved, the development would cause “permanent and irreversible damage to the Outstanding Universal Value and the importance of one of the country’s most precious heritage properties.”

The move was hailed as a “fantastic victory for the power of the people” and garnered support from all parties.

To leave your opinion on the pottery farm development project, visit www.your-views.co.uk/belper/#firstPage/haveyoursay

