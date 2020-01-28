advertisement

Preparations are underway to evacuate Irish citizens trapped in the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese region.

When the death toll in China reached 82, the State Department said it was considering options, “including commercial options,” to help Irish citizens leave Hubei Province “if necessary.”

However, the offer is a dilemma for those affected, as their Chinese partners are left behind and anyone who leaves will be quarantined once they leave the area.

“The embassy is in contact with Irish citizens in Hubei province regarding their intentions,” a spokeswoman for the Irish Times said.

It is estimated that there are eight Irish nationals in the area affected, who are in a blackout due to the Chinese authorities imposing strict transport restrictions to prevent the virus from spreading.

On Monday, the Mayor of Wuhan in Hubei admitted criticism of how to cope with the crisis and offered to resign. Anger is growing among residents that they have not been informed earlier about the risk of the outbreak, which is believed to have started in December.

The number of confirmed cases has reached almost 3,000, of which 400 are critical. The number of suspected cases is now over 5,700, but experts believe that thousands of cases could possibly be infected.

Stock markets fell globally yesterday after concerns about the potential economic impact of the corona virus.

Concern, worry

Members of the Chinese community in Ireland expressed concern about the presence of a travel company from the region of the country from which the corona virus originated.

The group left China before travel restrictions were imposed, came to the UK, and traveled by ferry from Holyhead to Ireland over the weekend.

Chinese social media posts show a female member of the group posing at various attractions, including Trinity College in Dublin and the Titanic Center in Belfast.

“We are the only tour from Wubei that can travel in the UK. It’s not easy, ”the woman posted on Weibo, a social media site. She also posted a picture of the Holyhead Ferry that members of her group had played poker on.

While there is no evidence that the group is a health threat, its presence in Ireland has triggered criticism of Chinese social media. A poster warned the Irish community, and especially the Chinese restaurants, to be aware of their presence.

“We have seen Sars, but the people in the Irish government don’t have it. Personal hygiene and household hygiene are so important,” a member of the Chinese community in Ireland, who was concerned about the visit, told The Irish Times: “You think Ireland is safe, [but] I doubt hospital capacity.”

Surgical masks

Medical suppliers report a sharp increase in the demand for surgical masks in response to the coronavirus outbreak in China. Some shops in Dublin indicated that stocks had run out.

The demand in the Chinese community was particularly high, especially from those who traveled home for the Chinese New Year weekend.

The Department of Health said its national public health emergency team met on Monday to review the ongoing readiness of the Irish health system to deal with all cases of the virus occurring in Ireland. A statement provided no details of the group’s deliberations, but indicated that no confirmed cases had occurred.

Waterford Institute of Technology said one of his students was in self-isolation after a weekend trip from Wuhan. The man is not sick and, as a precaution, has agreed not to go to college.

