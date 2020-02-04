advertisement

Plans to build 168 houses next to the M1 in Leicestershire are expected to be approved.

The Charterhouse Strategic Land Ltd developers want to build the homes on a 15.3 acre site between Ratby and the highway.

Part of the site off Groby Road is occupied by the Springfield Riding School.

The plan is to be reviewed this evening by the Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council planning committee.

The planning officers advised the councilors to approve the project despite the writing of nearly 200 letters of objection.

Some 300 people attended a developer meeting to raise concerns about the proposals.

The villagers’ objections range from the fear that neighboring roads will find it difficult to accommodate the cars that the new houses will bring to the additional noise pollution and the pressure it will exert on services such as schools and doctors.

The objectors pointed out that there were other proposals for the construction of large-scale houses in the region.

It has also been suggested that the new homes will prevent future expansion of the M1.

Ratby Parish Council Says New Homes Would Cause Unacceptable Traffic Levels In Village

However, the council pointed out that 40% of the new properties would be affordable housing.

Officials said Charterhouse will have to pay £ 100,000 for library and education improvements in Ratby and £ 110,000 for additional health care.

The development would be protected from the noise of highway traffic by an acoustic fence.

In documents submitted to the council, Charterhouse said: “The development will respect the local character but will also advance the community towards a more sustainable future, through a significant increase in the choice of housing and an appropriate outward expansion in Ratby .

“The development will be in accordance with the principles of high quality design and best practices to create a varied urban landscape that respects its environment.

“The objective must be to achieve development with a strong identity and a distinct sense of belonging while integrating into the existing community.”

