Back to the basics.

Duke had an open date this weekend, a week between last Tuesday’s game against Miami and Tuesday’s game against Pittsburgh.

But that doesn’t mean Duke has stopped working, especially in the defense area.

Mike Krzyzewski told the media today that Duke has spent the week “working on the offensive execution and practicing our defense again because you delve into the game plan defense and leave some of your basics behind.”

Yes, basics.

Matthew Hurt worked out.

“It took us a few easy days and in the past few days we have been on the attack and defending what they did [Pittsburgh]. We did a lot of basics, a lot of defensive practice, rotations, just like we did in the pre-season to have. “

Duke made no secret of the fact that they have to play a great defense to win. Hurt is a newbie and he says that he found that playing a good defense is the key that unlocks his entire game.

“Play aggressively, start my defense, start my conversation. I have the feeling that my offensive will have an impact once I speak and defend better. “

The key to good defense? Stay in front of his husband. About as simple as it gets.

After playing 17 and 15 minutes in the games against Wake Forest and Clemson, Hurt scored 38 points in two consecutive games and played enough defense to stay on the pitch for 32 minutes against Louisville and 25 minutes against Miami.

Hurt says he’s focused on building and maintaining the trust of his coaches, and if he does, everything else will fall apart.

Tre Jones also spoke to the media. Nobody ever had to convince Jones of the importance of defense. But he also admitted that there had been a few slip-ups that he believes were blown out when blowing out in Miami.

“It is definitely helpful to see that we can play like this again, with this hunger, with this energy, with this enthusiasm, but also with the knowledge that we cannot turn out to be as casual as we did a few years ago Weeks ago we dropped these few games. We just have to be real with ourselves and know that everything depends on us and how we get out and play. “

Jones agrees that playing solid D leads to many other good things at the start of the game.

“If we defend, stop, get out in the transition phase, get light baskets, I definitely think that we will start the whole game. Keep building on the defensive, keep moving and do things on the offensive, get involved with everyone, push Vern [Carey] early and often and play against him. “

The extra practice time?

“We play our normal defense again. , , I have just come back to the basics. “

Jones explained that good defense is not just theft.

“Sometimes it’s a theft, but you can also force teams to miss shots, force them out of their offensive, shoot late in the clock, shoot with boys who don’t want to shoot, and get these boys to do more shots.” It can be different every night. “

Krzyzewski said last week, “We have become healthier,” adding that Wendell Moore is about to return.

Jones said that the short break “probably helped to rest a little. I definitely think we’re fresher. We rarely have so much free time at this time of year. “

The key to beating Jeff Capels Panthers?

Easy, says Jones. “Just to be a tougher team.”

“Time to get back on horseback and ride,” adds Krzyzewski.

Saddle up at 9 p.m.

