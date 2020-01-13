advertisement

Delays in the planning system and changes in the bidding processes have been blamed as turnover plummets at a large construction company in Perthshire.

Hadden Construction bosses say drop from £ 29.2 million in 2018 to £ 21.8 million for the year ending March 31, 2019 is the result of a number of applications unsuccessful planning, planning delays and a transition to framework tendering systems.

However, general manager Steven Brady highlighted a solid order book and said the company is already looking to return to 2018 financial levels this fiscal year, with plans to expand the operating base of the society.

He said: “We have had three developments that could not be planned and there have also been a number of planning delays on other projects, mainly due to third parties rather than the planning system itself. -even.

“Although we have previously seen a gestation period of 10 months for a project, from the proposal to the installation of a shovel, it is now 24 months.

“Essentially, these are issues that are beyond our control.”

Brady said changes in the market have resulted in a move towards more affordable housing which has involved moving from a traditional ten-week bidding process to a framework system that can take up to at 12 months.

He added: “I am very positive about the managers – they give the possibility of reducing the risks and we have been positioned in 16 local and national managers and we have managed to obtain a significant number of contracts, although the delays of planning have delayed the start of these projects, resulting in a significant reduction in expected turnover. “

The company has increased the number of apprentices, eight of whom are currently passing through its Skills Academy in various departments of the organization.

Pre-tax profit increased from £ 917,644 in 208 to £ 125,655 last year.

Brady said, “I am very positive about our outlook.

“We are increasing the size of our premises by approximately 4,000 square feet and have an order book worth £ 45 million.

“We have experienced organic growth over the past 18 months and we expect our financial situation to return to 2018 levels.”

The average monthly number of employees in the business increased from 77 to 83 during the period, with 39 site employees and 44 employees in office and management positions.

Salaries and associated costs rose from £ 3.5 million to £ 3.9 million, an increase of almost 13%.

The main activity of the company remains the construction and renovation of large public and commercial buildings, as well as the construction of speculative housing for sale, as well as the construction of affordable housing for the public sector.

