A leading restaurant chain has been charged with “illegal occupation” of major premises in downtown Dundee after requesting an amendment to its liquor license.

Dundee City Council Licensing Council members will meet Thursday to discuss changes that would allow Tony Macaroni to make out-of-service sales at 15 Whitehall Street seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Planners said they could not support the company that gets the “major variant” because it currently does not have permission to occupy the premises, where it opened a restaurant in 2017.

Dundee City Council would not confirm if it believes that all or part of the building is illegally occupied.

In an email seen by The Courier, a land surveyor from the authority’s building standards department said he “cannot tolerate continued illegal occupation” of the premises.

He said: “15 Whitehall Street, Dundee (Tony Macaroni) currently has no occupancy or use permits under the Building Act (Scotland).

“Therefore, building standards cannot tolerate the illegal occupation and use of these premises, nor support this application.”

Toni Macaroni said that he had accepted a temporary certificate of occupancy to be granted by the council while a decision was made on the work on a reception room in the basement.

The company said there was “no problem with the daily occupation or operation of the restaurant.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council confirmed that the talks were “continuing” and said that an update would be provided to the licensing board.

Meanwhile, the Courier learned that Tony Macaroni was locked in an ongoing dispute with a city owner over thousands of pounds of rent arrears.

Real estate firm Rent Locally confirmed that it helped rent a two-bedroom apartment in the West End to the chain in June 2017 for use by local managers, but was forced to initiate eviction after accumulating more £ 4,400 in unpaid rent.

Trevor White, Regional Director of Rent Local, was called to the scene after the eviction in October 2018 after a cleaner discovered hundreds of pounds of damage.

White said the company’s central finance team had been “constantly in touch” with Tony Macaroni before his own office was involved in efforts to chase missing rent payments with personalities from the chain .

He said, “We called several times, sent several emails, and spoke to a number of people at head office – including senior executives – but we were basically ignored.

“The final insult to us is that they said they were going to delete it, and then they sent two checks. This immediately raised suspicion. Why would a company split checks at this level?

“The two were refused at the bank, and we were informed by the bank that there was no point to represent.”

Mr. White stated that Rent Local had considered taking legal action against Tony Macaroni Ltd as a listed tenant, but decided not to proceed further after being informed that he should find the principal manager appointed as main tenant.

Tony Macaroni declined to comment on the issue.