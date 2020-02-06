advertisement

At an Istanbul airport, flights resumed after a Turkish airliner slid off an airstrip, killing three people and injuring 180 others.

Sabiha Gökçen Airport resumed operations around 4 a.m. (12 noon CEST) on Thursday, although delays and cancellations continued.

On Wednesday evening, a Boeing 737 from the low-cost airline Pegasus Airline landed in Izmir on the Turkish west coast in strong winds and heavy rain and flew over the runway.

According to the city’s governor, Ali Yerlikaya, it slipped 50-60 meters before falling into the trench from a height of about 30 meters.

The plane, which carried 177 passengers and six crew members, fell into three parts on impact. According to the flight tracking website Flightradar24, the aircraft was 11 years old.

Yerlikaya said early Thursday that all injuries were stable and four people were seriously injured.

The passengers included 22 people from 12 countries.

Pegasus Airlines changed its Twitter logo to a blackened version in the spirit of mourning, saying that it was to support loved ones and friends who lost their loved ones.

The police guarded the wreck on Thursday morning.

Another Pegasus Airlines plane slid off the runway at the same airport in Istanbul on January 7, causing the airport to close temporarily. Nobody was injured.

In January 2018, another Boeing 737 from the Pegasus fleet slipped off the tarmac at Trabzon Airport in northeastern Turkey. Nobody was injured.

Originally published as a plane crash in Turkey: 3 dead, 179 injured

