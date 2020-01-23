advertisement

A terrifying plane crash experience arrives in the East Midlands.

The experience is not recommended for those with a nervous disposition and it will take place from Saturday February 15 to Sunday February 23.

advertisement

The disturbing 30-minute performance takes place in total darkness in a pop-up location outside Lakeside Arts, next to the DH Lawrence Pavillion in Nottingham.

NottinghamshireLive reports that this is the result of their sold-out SEANCE experience and takes place once again in a transformed shipping container, although this time it has been made into an exact replica of a cart plane Boeing 707.

The show uses binaural sound technology to create a narrative exploring parallel universes and quantum mechanics, taking passengers through two worlds, two realities and giving two possible outcomes to their journey … one more horrible than the other.

Watch the trailer below:

Video loading

Video not available

Click to play

Tap to play

Video will start in 8Cancel

Play now

Darkfield, founded by Glen Neath and David Rosenberg, is an ongoing theatrical project made up of experiences in shipping containers that explore fear and anxiety.

Each show works without live actors, using binaural sound, darkness and movement to place each spectator at the center of an evolving and consuming narrative.

FLIGHT premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2018.

It is presented in Nottingham as part of the city’s Festival of Science and Curiosity.

Times run throughout the day. Tickets cost £ 8 per person.

.

advertisement