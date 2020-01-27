advertisement

WYALUSING, Pa. – A new program is intended to help business owners in historic communities to freshen up their buildings.

Buildings along Main Street in Wyalusing date from the 19th century. Over the years, while companies have moved in and have continued, some are showing signs of aging. But now a group wants to help wipe out some of those signs.

“You can do things like paint the front of your building. You can put new windows in. You can put a new sunshade on your building. You can put new street signs. There are several options that we can help you with.” with, with this program, “explained Vanessa Billings-Seiler, the program coordinator of the PA Route 6 Alliance façade program.

The PA Route 6 Alliance received $ 103,000 from the state to fund these projects that specifically target two communities: Wyalusing in Bradford County and Tunkhannock in Wyoming County.

“I would really like to see those companies in those two heritage communities doing some research on their buildings. Discover what it used to look like, while you do your new plan for your facade or signage, maybe you can use the older designs in your new ones design your building, “said Billings-Seiler.

This program is meant to bring back a bit of history in these buildings to resemble what they were in their heyday. Along the way there is a chance that you will learn something about the buildings that you did not know before.

“You always hear stories about people who are reconstructing and they find things inside the walls. That would be great. That would be great,” Debra Bongiorno said.

Bongiorno owns the building where her office is located in Rocky Forest Real Estate. She plans to apply for funding to make updates to her space in Wyalusing.

“Quite a few buildings have already been redone on Main Street and we would like to participate with them in that update.”

Two workshops will be held to give anyone interested in more information. One is February 3 at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock at 6 p.m. The other is February 4 from 10 a.m. at the Keystone Theater in Towanda.

