Steph Donaghy and her seven-month-old daughter Scottie attend the Mommy and Me fitness class at Barre Body Studio in Calgary.

A few months after I had my daughter, I was itching to get out of the house and find something active to do. But without childcare, I had to find classes where I could bring my baby.

Fortunately, there are countless options in Calgary and I have tried everything. Not only were the classes fun ways to adjust, they gave me the opportunity to connect with my child.

Here are some fun parenting and total coaching activities to check out in the city:

BARRE

Celia Meunier and her 10-month-old daughter Leah attend the Mommy and Me fitness class at Barre Body Studio.

Parenting and infant classes, like the one at Barre Body Studio, are a great way for mothers to ease back into physical activity. It is a low impact but full body workout that focuses on core strength and flexibility of buildings.

Instructors are able to provide modifications to anyone still suffering injuries or health issues from childbirth, such as abdominal muscle breakdown.

Participants wear their babies on carriers while doing exercises centered around a ballet barre or floor mat, to music playing from the stereo.

Lauren Mackenzie and five-month-old daughter Violet work in the Mommy and Me fitness class at Barre Body Studio.

FITNESS AQUA

Aquacize – one of the most popular classes at the Vecova Recreation Center – is not only a great low-impact activity, but it’s also a fantastic way to make little ones feel comfortable in the water.

The tots are put in floating foam boats, tied to parents, who do exercises in the pool.

Resistance to being underwater is enough to make even a light jog feel like a solid workout to the end.

YOGA

Are you looking for something a little quieter and slower? Parental and total yoga, offered by Yoga Santosha and Yoga Mandala among other local studios, may be the answer.

Yoga is great for building the core strength, flexibility, and tension that often grows when you sometimes go on to find a small child along with all his / her equipment.

As parents work through different poses, babies can be happy or crawled on the yoga mat on the floor. And sometimes, they even get in on the action. Who doesn’t love to see a happy child make a happy baby?

CAMP BOOT

Those wanting a high-energy, high-energy workout will enjoy baby and parent boot camp programs, available at Hot Mama Health and Fitness, and choose Calgary’s city entertainment centers.

Parents go through training intervals of exercise and exercise, some of them modeling military-style training that will surely get their hearts pumping.

TABATA

Tabata is a type of high-intensity interval training, or HIIT, in which participants perform 20-second intervals of vigorous exercise such as burps, squat jumps, or mountain climbers, with 10 seconds in between for a total of four minutes. In a short time, participants will feel the burn.

Hot Mama Health and Fitness and Vecova Center Recreation are two gyms in Calgary that offer classes for parents with their babies in tow.

