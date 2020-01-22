advertisement

This post-season, players have moved a lot due to free agent signings.

Every time a player changes teams, fantasy baseball is affected. Some are positive, some are not. This article will illustrate some of the effects of player movement. Be sure to consider where the players have moved in your planning.

Fantasy managers / team owners often felt that Coors Field in Colorado was the best home run club in baseball. For 2019 that would be the Rogers Center in Toronto. Some may not have noticed that Nationals Park in Washington was second, followed by Coors Field.

Each player’s changes are classified as an upgrade, downgrade or neutral, according to this scout.

Didi Gregorius (SS – PHI)

Gregorius bloomed with the short porch at Yankee Stadium. It was good for his swing and he was just enough distance to hit the right fields. He goes to Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, where the park is considered the 7th best for home runs. Yankee Stadium finished 25th. The best starting position is in the left and left midfield, but many homers are also hit by the right field. In general, Gregorius goes to a hitter-friendly park, which is only 22nd in the doubles, which was a strength of the gaping Didi. He will be surrounded by solid thugs in the lineup. If he reaches a projected 5th place in the order, he should succeed.

Note: Neutral

Anthony Rendon (3B – LAA)

Rendon is a terrific hitter with enough power to smoke the ball from any park. Rendon had 34 homers and 44 doubles last season. He hit .319. He leaves hitter-friendly Nationals Park for the Angel Stadium, which ranked 11th in home races last year. But the park is good for doubles and plays fair for punch enthusiasts. In almost all aspects of hitting it is in the middle of the field. Rendon will complete a lineup with Trout, Upton and Ohtani nearby. But it might not take quite as long as he did in Washington.

Note: Neutral

Josh Donaldson (3B-MIN)

Donaldson goes to a team that has set the record for most home runs in a single season. Despite hits in the target field. As a notoriously hard hitter park, he finished 24th for Homer last season. The park played in 7th place in doubles. Donaldson is likely to strike behind Nelson Cruz and Eddie Rosario. Who wouldn’t want that? Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco could stand in front of him. This is a great lineup that any pitcher can navigate. Donaldson is doing better, even in his 34-year season. It’s not just about home runs. RBIs and runs should still exist.

Note: Neutral

Gerrit Cole (SP – NYY)

Cole threw himself on the path in Minute Maid Park, where right-handed pull hitters run down the left field line. Overall, the park played fairly as Home Run Park No. 25 last year. This is the same rank for doubles. Cole moves to New York, where the right porch awaits him. He ran 29 home runs last year, roughly in the middle of the field for top starters. But Cole is a master on the hill. His 326 strikeouts were the best in baseball. He’ll know how to turn left-handed power.

Note: Neutral

Madison Bumgarner (SP – ARZ)

Bumgarner has spent his entire career in a very pitcher-friendly park. Oracle Park was last classified as dead by the home runs. In contrast, Chase Field was ranked 20th. And the humidor is used at Chase Field, which has had a negative impact on jugs. Both the left and right stands are targets at Chase. Doubles are prominent in both gaps, with Chase being ranked No. 15 in double strokes. Bumgarner may have difficulty placing half of his games in baseball at the second highest height (behind Coors). Add that to the 1,846 innings already on his left arm, and it could mean trouble.

Note: downgrading

Mike Moustakas (2B – CIN)

Moustakas hit 36 ​​Homer and drove 87 with the Brewers. He arrived in the hitter-friendly Miller Park, where the dimensions are fair and a convertible roof protects against negative wind gusts on stormy days. He goes to Home Run Park # 8 in the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. The large American dimensions are convenient, at 328 feet in the left field line and 325 in the right. Double (12th) and triple (28th) are somewhat more challenging. Moustakas should thrive in Great American, and if he stays in the NL Central, he will hardly have to make adjustments in the divisional parks. Moose will nestle well around Votto, Suarez and Aquino.

Note: Easy upgrade

Zack Wheeler (SP – PHI)

Wheeler leaves Citi Field, 16th place for home runs, and goes to the seventh Citizens Park. He brought 22 Homer in 31 starts with 195.1 innings last year. He hit an average of nine hits per nine innings. He went an average of 2.3 per nine. Since he can be more careful at his home games, his walks can increase. He is a solid starter but has an injury history. His home park can be a concern. His offense can bring many runs and keep him in the game, but it cannot be overlooked that Citizens Park scores the 10th most runs in baseball. Be careful here.

Note: Easy downgrade

Hyun-Jin Ryu (SP – TOR)

Ryu is the No. 1 starter for Toronto and places in Park No. 1 for home runs. This can lead to an increased home run yield. Ryu finished fifth at Dodgers Stadium and gave up just 17 Homer in 187.2 innings. He only went 1.2 hits per nine innings, the lowest in his career. He hit 8 per nine. The offense in Toronto is not as good as that of the Dodgers, but they are young and improving. If he can stay healthy, which has been a problem, he can thrive.

Note: Easy downgrade

