The battle for the European Golden Shoe Award was intense in the 2019-20 season and brought some surprises. In addition to the usual suspects Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski, Jamie Vardy, Ciro Immobile and Wissam Ben Yedder set their respective leagues on fire.

The top five leagues in Europe – Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 – have seen some deadly goalscorers this season. Find the leading men in each of them below.

Premier League:

rankplayerteamNumber of goals1.Jamie VardyLeicester City172.Sergio AgueroManchester City163.Mohamed SalahLiverpool14 (6 templates) 4.Marcus RashfordManchester United14 (4 templates) 5 = Pierre-Emerick AubameyangArsenal14 (1 template) 5 = Danny IngsSouthampton14 (“)

La Liga:

rankplayerteamNumber of goals1.Lionel MessiBarcelona142.Karim BenzemaReal Madrid133.Luis SuarezBarcelona114.Chimy AvilaOsasuna9 (2 templates) 5 = Maximiliano GomezValencia9 (1 template) 5 = JoseluAlaves9 (“) 5 = Angel RodriguezGetafe9 (“)

Series A:

rankplayerteamNumber of goals1.Ciro ImmobileLazio252.Cristiano RonaldoJuventus193.Romelu LukakuInter164.Josip IlicicAtalanta14 (3 templates) 5.Joao PedroCagliari14 (2 templates)

Bundesliga:

rankplayerteamNumber of goals1.Robert LewandowskiBayern Munich222.Timo WernerRB Leipzig203.Jadon SanchoDortmund124.Florian NiederlechnerAugsburg11 (6 templates) 5.Marco ReusDortmund11 (5 templates)

Ligue 1:

rankplayerteamNumber of goals1.Wissam Ben YedderMonaco152.Kylian MbappePSG143.NeymarPSG134.Habibou DialloMetz12 (2 templates) 5.Moussa DembeleLyon12 (1 template).

