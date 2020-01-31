advertisement

PITTSTON, Pa. – President Donald Trump will give his State of the Union speech on Tuesday and a man from Luzerne County will be there.

Congressman Matt Cartwright invited Ben Tielle from Pittston as his guest in the State of the Union on Tuesday. He is enthusiastic and hopes the President will address his concerns about healthcare.

“He had called to invite me, and you know this is a truly unique opportunity for me.”

You may remember a story from the summer when the organizers of the Pittston Tomato Festival worked hard to find him a kidney donor that he now needs after kidney failure after a heart attack in 2016.

“I’m still waiting for a donor. Thanks to your story in August, I got around six to eight people interested in becoming a donor, but they all dropped out after being tested, “he said.

Ben says he will be dependent on the Affordable Care Act for health insurance from February and hopes on Tuesday that the president will relieve his concern about not refusing coverage to people with existing conditions if the law is replaced.

“I think it will just be exciting to be there in Washington with the congressman and you just know how to experience the entire state of the Union. It’s something I watched on TV every year and I always thought in the back of my head: “Gosh, I would love to be there someday” and now I finally realize that opportunity, and as I said, this year is so much more important to me because there are clear issues that I face and I hope that they are being tackled, “Ben said.

Congressman Cartwright says he chose Ben as his guest, because his story recalls why he believes it is important to fight for more affordable healthcare.

