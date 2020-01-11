advertisement

(CNN) – A typical January day in Pittsburgh means that temperatures reach the mid-30s.

But Saturday’s temperatures were far from the usual, with the thermometer reaching a sizzling 70 degrees.

And it was not only unusual. The temperature broke a 130-year-old record of 68 degrees set in 1890, according to CNN meteorologist Briana Gordon.

The temperatures that are higher than normal are due to southerly winds that rise up in front of a storm system and bring warm air.

However, the warm temperatures will not last long.

Sunday’s peak is 48, which means that the city is back to its regularly scheduled programming soon enough.

