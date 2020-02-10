advertisement

After listening to the tenth or eleventh recent recording of the Pittsburgh Symphony by the Bruckner Ninth Symphony, I started planning a trip to Pittsburgh, hoping to understand how such a great achievement had come about. The game is, first of all, at a very high technical level; Pittsburgh musicians can withstand comparisons with their better-paid counterparts in Boston, New York and Chicago. Yet perfect performances are not unusual in the era of impeccable training at the conservatory. What distinguishes this Bruckner Ninth is the rare and disconcerting expressive power of the interpretation. With wildly detailed precision and an almost sublime cumulative effect, he points out that the right orchestra and the right conductor can release unexpected energies in familiar works.

The good conductor, in this case, is the sixty-one-year-old Austrian maestro, Manfred Honeck, who has been the musical director of Pittsburgh since 2008. Unlike adventurous contemporaries like Simon Rattle and Esa-Pekka Salonen, Honeck s ‘is made a name with classics of the nineteenth century. In collaboration with the label Reference, he and the Pittsburgh Symphony recorded the third, fifth and seventh symphonies of Beethoven, the sixth of Tchaikovsky, the eighth of Dvořák and other meat and potato dishes. These releases are all worth hearing; some, like the Bruckner Ninth, can become standards for measuring future efforts. The Times’s David Allen is not the only critic to compare Honeck to Carlos Kleiber, perhaps the most obsessively enlightening conductor of the late 20th century.

How do Honeck and the Pittsburgh players do it? I was not going to discover deep secrets during a brief stopover, but a conversation with the conductor and a visit to a few rehearsals provided some clues. Honeck is a sunny man who grew up in a small Alpine town and is devoutly Catholic. His approach to the heart of the Austro-German repertoire is based on an in-depth knowledge of the traditions from which music originated. At the same time, as a former orchestral musician, he finds practical solutions to the important questions he ponders in the scores. (Before becoming conductor, he was a violinist at the Vienna Philharmonic.) Like Kleiber, an idol of his youth, Honeck handles his players with meticulous instructions, but his attention to detail is at the service of a convincing musical vision.

In an behind-the-scenes interview with Heinz Hall, where the orchestra performs, Honeck summarized his philosophy. He said to me, “When I make a recording, when I do any kind of performance, I want two things: to show the identity of the orchestra and to show what I think of the content of the score. I love this quote from Gustav Mahler: “The most important thing in music is not in the notes.” What is the reason for this music? How can I understand what it meant when it was written and how can I transport this idea to our own time? With each bar I have to think, why? Why half a note here? Why hold on longer than before? Is it hot? Cold? If I don’t ask these questions, it gets boring, a bad kind of routine. “

Honeck likes to tell stories about the music he directs. These are not clichés of the variety “Destiny knocks on the door”; they often have to do with regional cultures and rituals. He talks about the different types of Austrian and Bavarian dances of the Ländlers and determines which ones best apply to Bruckner or Mahler. In the Scherzo of Schubert’s ninth symphony, he hears an echo of the Schuhplattler dance, in which participants slap the soles of their shoes. In Beethoven’s second movement of the seventh, he depicts a group of pilgrims chanting “Sancta Maria”. Musicologists may not accept all of these ideas, but scientific certainty is not the issue. The images are plausible and powerful, and they help musicians focus on their playing. On the Pittsburgh recording of the seventh, the ostinato rhythm in the second movement takes on a distinctive vocal outline, with changing inflections from note to note. the other.

The liner notes of the reference versions, which are superbly designed, include long essays by Honeck, in which he explains his reasoning almost bar by bar. His reading of the Bruckner Ninth as a kind of symphonic mass – a text by Miserere hidden in the first movement, an Agnus Dei in the third, with a demonic intercession by Scherzo – largely explains how the recording reaches such an intensity of scouring .

During my visit to Pittsburgh, Honeck was preparing a concert for Beethoven’s “Fidelio”, the 1806 version, the second of three iterations of an eternally problematic opera. Although the final incarnation of the score, from 1814, remains the most convincing, the earlier versions, both known as “Leonore”, have much to recommend to them, particularly in the sometimes tumultuous inventiveness of Beethoven’s orchestration. Honeck told me that he particularly liked a duet, cut in 1814, in which the characters Leonore and Marzelline are respectively shaded by a cello and a violin.

I watched a rehearsal with several of the vocal soloists – Nicole Chevalier sang the title role, and Eric Cutler described Florestan, the imprisoned husband of the heroine – and then a rehearsal of the full score. Honeck stopped several times to apply his passionate thoroughness. In the scene where Florestan finds Leonore unconscious, Honeck encouraged Cynthia Koledo DeAlmeida, the main oboe of the orchestra, to play with more hesitation, with groping phrases: “He is not sure.” What is happening? Is she dead or alive? “After” Dort sank sie hin “-” There it sank “- a dominant in cutting seventh in the strings gives way to a triad in G major. Honeck spent a few minutes on this passing moment, coaxing the strings to let the first chord collapse in the second, without interruption. The result was a thrill of Wagnerian Liebestod.

Pittsburgh records are full of unexpected epiphanies. In the Fifth Beethoven, a work almost impossible to play in a fresh way, Honeck establishes an explosive tension between the thundering four-note motto and the following sotto-voce dialogue in the strings. In the coda of the first movement, this motto springs from an interior voice rarely noticed in the horns, for an astonishing effect. (This happens at 6:36 a.m. on the reference disc.) A similar juxtaposition of brutality and delicacy lends drama to Bruckner, a composer who is too often treated as a monument with a stone face. The diabolical tendency that Honeck detects in the ninth scherzo is only exacerbated by passages of Schubertian lyricism and Mendelssohnian liveliness. The return of the hammering main motif is all the more abruptly apocalyptic.

No conductor can exercise equal authority in any repertoire. Before watching the rehearsals for “Fidelio”, I attended a Sunday morning concert where the orchestra played the Concerto for orchestra by Bartók and the “Boléro” by Ravel and accompanied the young gifted Korean pianist Seong-Jin Cho in Liszt’s second concerto. Everything was brilliantly executed, but the concert revolved around the kind of standard orchestral virtuosity that Honeck generally avoids. I remember more grain and fire in an interpretation of Bartók than the late Mariss Jansons obtained from this large orchestra in 2000. Honeck periodically conducts contemporary music, but there is no obvious model for his explorations.

For the most part, the world of classical music needs conductors with broad horizons, capable of guiding the audience from a passive cult of the past to an active awareness of the present. The repetition by heart of Mozart, Beethoven, Brahms and Mahler does not ultimately serve these composers. But we also need conductors who know how to revitalize the great tradition and orchestras capable of responding in kind. Pittsburgh is currently one of the few places on the international stage where this chemistry occurs regularly. ♦

