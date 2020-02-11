advertisement

There was a lot to learn at the Columbus Blue Jackets Hockey Analytics conference. Here’s what we’ve learned about the Pittsburgh Penguins:

Last weekend I had the pleasure of attending the Columbus Blue Jackets Hockey Analytics conference hosted by the Blue Jackets at the Nationwide Arena. It was very well organized and an enormous conference. There were a lot of interesting things, and some of them had to do with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Hockey Graphs’ Alex Novet was one of my favorite presenters of the day. He talked about how we can improve traditional player shift analysis with transition data. Novet found that we see a big impact on the expected goals immediately after changing shifts.

By making a change while your opponent is entering your offensive zone, you are influencing the possible outcome of the offensive players. They also put your defending teammates in a much worse position in terms of their potential results. That makes sense.

advertisement

Novet’s results confirmed the suspicion. The data showed that defenders tend to leave the ice when their team (or puck) moves towards the attack zone. With strikers, the variability and willingness to let the player jump over the boards so that someone else can handle it is greater.

Novet and Micah Blake McCurdy both found that the period of long change did not have much of an impact on this study or team shot rate. Coaching, puck possession, team style and player changes in clusters are all factors in this data. Novet found that this is both a repeatable and predictable trend of a

While Sidney Crosby is the best player of this generation, he’s one of the worst strikers in the NHL when it comes to making good line changes. Crosby is in the offensive zone most of the time (often down on the goal line) and this can be tiring. The future Hall of Famers Jaromir Jagr and Henrik Sedin also perform poorly here. In other news, at least the New Jersey Devils strikers are good at something.

Corey Sznajder spoke about how team systems and individuals defend their blueline. Sznajder has done a great job of manually tracking zone entrances and exits and passing over 1,000 NHL games. In the 2018/19 season, the penguins weren’t particularly good at making it difficult for opponents to get into the offensive zone. There were four penguin defenders who were in the “open door” quadrant regarding refusal to pass their defensive bluelines. I strongly suspect that Jack Johnson and Olli Maatta were among them.

The other two Penguins defenders were in the league average last season, with one in the high-risk quadrant and the other barely keeping the line on the graph’s x-axis. As Sznajder further emphasized, the opponents of the penguins won the offensive zone last season, in which they controlled only 52% of the puck. Pittsburgh allowed many passes shortly after the puck entered its defensive zone. This led to misunderstandings and defensive breakdowns.

This season Pittsburgh was much better from a defensive perspective. They allow fewer rushes and slot shots. Systematic adjustments and different strikers could be reasons for Pittsburgh’s defensive improvement this season.

From a systematic perspective, the Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers and San Jose Sharks held their bluelines very well. Boston reached the Stanley Cup final last season while Florida and San Jose made coaching changes.

Meghan Chayka, the co-founder of Stahletes, worked intensively on rush and non-rush contributions at the player level. This was a particularly interesting topic for me because I had never seen data or studies that tried to measure this before.

We know Connor McDavid is the best generation talent the NHL has seen since Sidney Crosby’s arrival in 2005. McDavid’s unprecedented speed with the puck is a pleasure. We didn’t know how talented he was in a hurry.

As you will see below, McDavid is by far the best rush talent in hockey. Note that Evgeni Malkin’s and Penguins’ trading goals, Jason Zucker, are ranked 10th and 11th in terms of their individual impact on the expected 5-on-5 rush goals. Malkin was also the second center on Chayka’s Team Chaos List.

Chayka found that the likelihood that Connor McDavid’s offensive rush would exceed 52 percent of the expected goals was 95 percent. Simply put: Chayka’s data have determined this We would experience an offensive McDavid-level rush talent once per 5,000 NHL skaters, There were around 7,000 skaters in the history of the NHL. As Chayka emphasized, the Oilers expected goal odds if McDavid were involved in 2v1 and 3v2 rushes that jump significantly. McDavid is the best and most explosive offensive rush talent of our life and probably the most ever.

Next: A player every team should trade with

This conference was a blast. It was great to be surrounded by some of the most innovative and knowledgeable people in hockey. If you ever have the opportunity to attend any of these events, I strongly recommend that you attend. Many thanks to Alison Lukan and the Blue Jackets for the friendly hosts. Thank you for reading!

advertisement