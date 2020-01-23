advertisement

The Pittsburgh Penguins almost swapped for Minnesota Wild striker Jason Zucker in summer 2019. According to the latest NHL trade rumors, they have not given up their persecution.

Last summer, the Pittsburgh Penguins tried desperately to trade Jason Minnesota Wild’s Jason Zucker. The deal almost worked, but striker Phil Kessel, who would have been sent into the wild by the penguins, declined to trade. According to the latest trade rumors from the NHL, the pens have not yet surrendered. They are still very interested in buying sugar.

This report comes from Elliotte Friedman’s latest 31-thought column. “Pittsburgh continues its quest for Jason Sugar,” Friedman wrote on Sportsnet, “but the savages are not yet ready to accept anything.” The interest of the penguins was confirmed by Michael Russo from The Athletic.

According to Friedman’s article, Minnesota is still weighing up its options as they decide whether or not to approach the NHL trading deadline as a seller. Russo’s article supports this theory, although it implies that they tend to be sellers.

Last summer would have been the best time for the wild to trade sugar, as he now has a modified no-trade clause that allows him to submit a 10-team no-trade list. He must give permission to trade with one of these 10 teams. However, the penguins could not be on it. Or if sugar wanted to stay in Minnesota, it wouldn’t be surprising if he put it on his list.

In his article, Russo notes that the game may have the motivation to finally trade sugar after three attempts to trade it failed.

The reality looks like sugar is arguably the team’s top-selling asset in the top six. If you open a place for Kirill Kaprizov next season, it may now be time to do so if the return is worth it.

The Wild have signed all of their top 6 strikers for a while. Sugar makes the most sense, as you are unlikely to trade with Eric Staal, Kevin Fiala, Mats Zuccarello, Zach Parise, or Mikko Koivu. Koivu will be a UFA at the end of this season, but he’s also the team captain. He also has a no movement clause. So if Koivu doesn’t want to go anywhere else, he won’t go anywhere.

The Wild have been waiting for Kaprizov to make his NHL debut. You were quite patient with him. Expect the game to keep in touch with him and check if he is ready to come over if there is another free spot in the top 6 strikers.

In the meantime, the penguins have the hat space to work something out – for now. The injury to Jake Guentzel leaves enough room for the pens to get sugar. And Jim Rutherford, general manager of Penguins, has never been shy about swapping a striker for someone who is still in office. However, keeping sugar out of season can get a little tricky. Although it would certainly not be impossible.

