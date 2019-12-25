advertisement

OCALA, Fla. – (Stewart Moore, WESH) For many families this was nothing less than a Christmas miracle.

The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker, Ulysees Gilbert, paid the payouts for 60 families in Florida.

“I just wanted to help my town a little, so every layaway is rewarded,” says Gilbert.

He said he came up with the idea when he saw other professional athletes canceling their debts on social media.

“I almost got out because I owed a lot,” said customer Sherita Graham. “Buy Christmas toys for my children and clothes.”

Graham, who held out his hand to hug Gilbert, said that this act of kindness means more than he will ever know.

She and her husband take care of grandchildren and had $ 500 worth of items to pay for.

“My husband and I both have social security and a disability. We were injured while working, “Graham explained. “My heart is overflowing with gratitude for him. I could tear up now. “

Gilbert worked with the non-profit Pay Away The Layaway to make the impact for his forever neighbors.

The store tells us that he has paid nearly $ 10,000 worth of items for more than 60 families.

He is just a rookie in the NFL, 22 years old, but is already finding a way to make a difference.

“Came back home and took care of his hometown people by giving them a Christmas,” Graham said. “I just love that. His mother did a great job with him.”

Gilbert and the Steelers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

