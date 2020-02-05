advertisement

I previously discussed the pitchers that had a high negative ERA minus FIP (ERA-FIP or E-F on the FanGraphs leaderboard). The jugs highlighted in this piece have been from a bit of luck to good luck in releasing the ERA they did last year. At the other end are those who had a high positive ERA-FIP and were somewhat unlucky. As in the other part, I set the minimum number of innings to begin with to 60 innings in the FanGraphs leaderboard for advanced players and sorted the E-F column. Below I highlighted a handful of interesting starters that had a positive ERA FIP of more than 0.50 in 2019. Among the hard cuts is a starter, which I will later examine among starters with the ability to relieve in another piece than Kyle Gibson, about whom I already raved this off-season. There were others who just missed the mark and I would recommend checking the link above to the leaderboard. Among the six pitchers listed below, there is a wide range of average draft positions (ADP), ranging from selection among the top 40 players to selection outside the top 325 players.

Practice fast mock drafts with our Fantasy Baseball software >>

Chris Sale (BOS): 1.01 ERA-FIP, ADP: 34.3

Sale’s 1.01 ERA-FIP was the seventh-highest starter brand tossing at least 60 innings last season. Southpaw’s 4.40 ERA last year was more than twice the 2.11 ERA last season. He dug an early hole with an 8.50 ERA in his first four starts, covering 18.0 innings, per FanGraphs, and his year ended in mid-August when he was contracted with an elbow infection. According to Rob Bradford of WEEI.com, Sale received a PRP injection into his limb and in early December he was James Andrews released for throwing. In the linked article, Bradford states that Sale is scheduled to participate in spring training.

advertisement

Between the rough start of Sale and the early end of the 2019 season, he scored 21 starts, the 129.1 innings with an ERA of 3.83 (2.97 FIP and 2.74 SIERA), 1.02 WHIP, 6.1 BB%, 38.6 K% and 14.7 SwStr%. The veteran left-hander was still a dominant punch, stingy with free passes and a whip asset. His ERA was solid, but not like Sale, even after shaking off his first four starts. During his last 21 starts he gave up 36.7 hard%, 18.6 HR / FB% and had 68.7 LOB%. In 2018, he achieved 26.5% hard, 9.3% HR / FB and 82.5% LOB.

The bunny ball is likely to be one of the reasons why Sale delivered more homer and hard hits, and its strand rate problems seem to be a variance compared to its recent work and career. Sale was unfortunate in the end, but he probably has some responsibility for giving up harder hits and more homer. Returning to deaf baseball could do wonders for Sale, but even if the same rabbit ball is used in 2019, Sale’s abilities are strong.

The fact that his season ended with an elbow infection and he hasn’t had 160 innings in the past two years is why I should pause him on his ADP. Nevertheless, I think his costs are reasonable and would be happy if he is my employee ace at his ADP. I would also prefer him at his own expense, at least Shane Bieber (25.3) and Jack Flaherty (25.3).

Blake Snell (TB): 0.97 ERA-FIP, ADP: 37.3

Sale was not the only American League East ace whose ERA rose from 2018 to 2019. Snell won the 2018 American League Cy Young Award after rapping a 1.89 ERA in 31 starts with 180.2 innings. Last year he scored an ERA of 4.29 in 23 starts with a total of 107.0 innings. As the low innings total would suggest, Snell missed the time with injuries.

He was initially put on the injured list in mid-April, with a broken toe injured by a strange accident. However, he returned at the end of the month. On his first two starts after returning from IL because of a broken toe, he coughed up 10 runs in just 6.1 innings (nine earned).

Second, he spent a longer period at IL from late July to mid-September after undergoing arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies in his limb. He made three shortened starts in September to build up his arm strength for the postseason, and he made three appearances (one start) with a total of 5.1 innings in the postseason in which he was spicy. Neither the toe injury nor the small elbow surgery affect me for his outlook on 2020. Snell is my favorite fantasy ace for this year. He is a bargain on his ADP.

Snell’s 2018 and 2019 seasons are not as different as his large gap in the ERA suggests. The young left-hander 2018 showed what happens with a perfect storm of excellent pitching and cheap luck, and last year what happens when luck swings the other way. Amazingly, Snell’s record discipline metrics were actually significantly better last year than in his Cy Young Award-winning campaign. He raised his O-Swing from 33.1% to 37.0%, raised his 38.2 Zone% to 40.0%, shot his 57.1 F-Strike% to 67.8% and his 15.1 SwStr% to 17.7%.

Carlos Carrasco (CLE): 0.85 ERA-FIP, ADP: 115.7

Before I dive into Carrasco’s statistics for 2019, I’ll address the elephant in the room. The 32-year-old pitcher last started the 2019 season on May 30 and should be relieved later in September, since leukemia was diagnosed, treated and fought. At the end of September, Carrasco told his story for The Players Tribune and it’s a great read. However, I recommend having a few paper tissues ready in case any dust gets in your eyes.

As for his pitching last year, he scored an ERA of 4.98 (4.14 FIP and 3.49 SIERA) in his dozen starts at 65.0. Carrasco had a significant gap between his ERA and advanced metrics, mainly due to a 20.0 HR / FB%, but he also struggled with hard contact limitation, giving an ugly 41.3 Hard%. Apart from the ball problems, Carrasco was still pretty good.

In his launches, he only went 4.0% of the clubs he faced, while he knocked out 28.7%. His elite strikeout rate was supported by 13.7 SwStr%, and his other record discipline numbers also matched his grades in 2016-2018. During this three-year course, Carrasco was outstanding with a total of 3.33 ERA (3.21 FIP and 3.26 SIERA), 1.12 WHIP, 5.6 BB%, 27.8 K% and 13.7 SwStr%.

Carrasco is a fantastic bounce back candidate. It is undervalued and stands for a selection with low risk and high reward. Getting him to an ADP outside the top 100 is a bargain. It’s not a bad idea to get a full lap in front of your ADP to make sure it gets caught.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDNYm3KdUR4 (/ embed)

Pablo Lopez (MIA): 0.81 ERA-FIP, ADP: 334.0

Lopez is the jug with the lowest blanket on this list and looks out of place compared to the others. Apart from that, it is basically an afterthought in designs with an ADP of 334.0. Due to injuries, particularly shoulder strain, he was limited to 21 starts with a total of 111.1 innings. He suffered from shoulder strain in mid-June and did not return to the Marlins rotation until late August.

He wasn’t sharp when he returned. In his seven launches after his return from the IL, Lopez managed an ERA of 7.01 (5.87 FIP and 5.20 SIERA), 1.50 WHIP, 5.8 BB%, 14.2 K% and 9.1 SwStr%. The way he closed in 2019 almost certainly affected his ADP, but he was solid, if unspectacular, before going to IL.

In his first 14 starts with a total of 76.2 innings, Lopez sat down with 4.23 ERA (3.57 FIP and 4.09 SIERA), 1.12 WHIP, 5.7 BB%, 23.3 K% and 10, 9 SwStr% through. These numbers aren’t world hits, but they play as a marginal option in 12-team mixers and as a solid back-end guy in lower-tier leagues. In addition, its advanced metrics paint an even better picture. Lopez is one of the best 300 picking options, and a low-risk option worth checking out if he can go back to his pre-IL form of 2019 – or better.

Noah Syndergaard (NYM): 0.68 ERA-FIP, ADP: 69.0

Syndergaard scored an ERA of 4.00 for the first time in his big league career – 4.28 to be exact. On a positive note, he achieved new highs in starts (32) and innings (197.2) and, with his 3.60 FIP and 3.55 SIERA, painted a more favorable picture of his work on the hill. The biggest culprit for the Thor’s ERA-FIP gap was problems with grassroots running aground.

Syndergaard was 68.9 LOB%. In his career before last season, he had 75.2 LOB%. Looking back on his minor league career, he occasionally struggled to strand the bottom runners, so gamers may need to split the difference between his pre-2019 brand and last year’s brand when forecasting this year’s performance.

In addition, Thor is not completely foreign if he fails to publish an ERA according to his FIP. In 87 games (86 starts) with a total of 518.1 innings before last year, he had a Sterling 2.93 ERA, which was still well above his 2.66 FIP.

In 2018 Syndergaard was still impressive with 3.03 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 24.1 K% in 25 starts with 154.1 innings. The 27-year-old Righty had even better seasons before 2018, so there’s definitely a plus here. The players recognize that his ADP is therefore in the top 70. However, according to Syndergaard’s FanGraphs player page, Steamer projects an ERA of 3.89 this year and ATC an ERA of 3.76. My expectations for Syndergaard are somewhere between his level of play in 2018 and his ATC and steamer projections. His ADP is fair.

Joe Musgrove (PIT): 0.65 ERA-FIP, ADP: 221.0

Last year, Musgroves was second with the pirates and he again lagged behind his advanced metrics. In 2018 it reached a total of 4.06 ERA compared to 3.59 FIP and 3.93 SIERA. Last year it had an ERA of 4.44 compared to a FIP of 3.82 and a SIERA of 4.31. Overall, Musgrove has launched 285.2 innings in line with a 4.28 ERA versus a 3.72 FIP and 4.16 SIERA over the past two years.

As you might have guessed, Musgrove does some good work to support solid ERA estimators while you’re fighting or unlucky elsewhere. The outstanding value that has kept Musgrove from pitching in the past two years is 65.7 LOB%. Last season it had an ugly 63.2 LOB%. This brand was not only significantly below the league average of 72.3% in 2019, but was also the last among the qualified pitchers. Musgrove may have an actual skill shortage grappling with runners, but that’s unlikely if you look at its numbers before 2018. In 49 appearances (25 starts) with 171.1 innings for the Astros in the years 2016-2017 it amounted to 74.0 LOB%. , He also achieved LOB% 73.0 per FanGraphs in 362.0 innings that cut his minor league career. Dampfer predicts it to be 71.3 LOB% this year, but Musgrove has a legitimate shot to top it in 2020, according to its track record before 2018.

He goes on to what Musgrove did well and is already helpful at WHIP with a 1.18 whip in 2018 and a 1.22 whip last year. In 2019, he only went to 5.4% of the rackets he faced while knocking out 21.9% of the rackets, and his missing stuff and 12.0 SwStr% could predict further growth in the strike department. Musgrove used three pitches last year with a SwStr% north of 17.0%, starting with its curve (17.3%), followed by its change (19.2%) and highlighted by its slider (19.5%) , All three pitches also did an excellent job of luring swings outside the hit zone, with the slider leading the tail with 41.7 O-Swing%, with the change leading with 48.0 O-Swing%, and the curve going in the curve nestled in the middle with 42.3 O-Swing%. I’m totally in love with Musgrove’s arsenal, and maybe a new voice in his ear will help him improve the headlines with his repertoire this year.

The pirates fired Clint Hurdle last September and also replaced former pitching trainer Ray Searage. In the past few years, pirate fans have had to endure watching jugs that change gear with new clubs. The best known names among these jugs are Charlie Morton, Tyler Glasnow and Gerrit Cole. Musgrove doesn’t have the blazing heater that every member of the above trio has, but it could be the next success story that results from the instruction of a new pitching trainer. The foundation is already there. Musgrove’s ADP should be closer to 200 or earlier, so he’s a bargain on his actual ADP of 221.

Get individual advice with our fantasy baseball tools >>



Subscribe to: Apple podcasts | Google Play | SoundCloud | Stitcher | turn on

Josh Shepardson is a well-known author on FantasyPros. More information from Josh can be found in his archive and follow him @ BChad50.

advertisement