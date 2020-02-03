advertisement

DETROIT – It took a little over half a quarter for Detroit to fall back by 21. Then the pistons recovered almost as quickly.

“We came out flat like a pancake,” said coach Dwane Casey. “But the second group came in and played.”

Bruce Brown had 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Reggie Jackson, the other reserve guard, scored 20 points to help the Pistons win a 128-123 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Andre Drummond added 21 points to Detroit and 17 rebounds, resulting in a loss in five games.

It was the 400th career double double for the 26 year old Drummond. Only Dwight Howard, who was 25, reached this milestone at a younger age.

Nikola Jokic had 39 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for Denver.

It was an impressive day for the younger Detroit players. Brown, who is in his second NBA season, played the most on the Pistons. Rookie Sekou Doumbouya scored all 17 points in the first half to help Detroit get out of its early hole.

Drummond set the pistons forward to stay in a dunk early in overtime, and Brown added a 3-pointer that made it 116-112. Drummond got 2:43, but Detroit held out.

Jokic made a 3-pointer 29.4 seconds ahead, which made it 126-123, but Thon Maker responded with an alley-oop dunk from Tony Snell at the other end to take the lead by 16.5 seconds ahead of five slide.

“I was holding my breath when that last blow came to Thon,” Casey said. “Time, score, situation – but he did it, so it worked.”

The nuggets played for the third time in four days and at 12.30 p.m. Start time – 10:30 a.m. back in Denver – was another potential challenge. The nuggets looked good from the start, taking 16 of their first 20 shots from the field. They led with 28: 7 and 31: 10, but this lead of three touchdowns on Super Bowl Sunday didn’t last.

“I was so impressed with the start of the game on both ends of the floor,” said Denver coach Michael Malone. “We went to our bank and when we went to our bank it was like the floor had fallen out.”

Denver was 44-30 at the end of the first quarter. Detroit recovered in the second round and won 21: 8. In the halftime, there was a 68: 65 lead.

It was narrow down the route. Jackson missed a runner in the final seconds of regulation with a score of 111.

Rookie striker Michael Porter Jr. was added to the list of injured Denver players and missed the game because of an ankle problem. The nuggets are also without Paul Millsap (left knee), Jamal Murray (left ankle) and Mason Plumlee (right foot).

caught

Derrick Roses Steak with 14 games in a row ended with at least 20 points when the Detroit guard left with a problem in the left groin. Rose finished with two points in 12:52.

“Next man,” said Brown. “Everyone has to be ready to play.”

DEPTH

Detroit’s reserves surpassed Denver’s 62:26. Malik Beasley (12 points) was the only replacement for the two-digit nuggets.

“I just apologized to Jerami Grant,” said Malone. “I played it for 45 minutes tonight. That’s crazy. But the boys have to be ready to play and help and defend us, and you can’t get into the game and allow three direct blow-ups for layups. “

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Denver scored the highest score in the first quarter of the season, and the 44 points corresponded to the team’s highest total score each quarter. … It was the 10th triple double of the season for Jokic and the 38th of his career.

Piston: Luke Kennard (knee) missed the game. … Snell has exceeded 600 3 points in his career.

NEXT

Nuggets: Host Portland on Tuesday night.

Butt: Monday night in Memphis.

