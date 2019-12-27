advertisement

Christian Wood scored 22 points off the bench, Tim Frazier had 17 points and six assists, and host Detroit Pistons grabbed a five-game losing streak by blasting the Washington Wizards 132-102 on Thursday.

Derrick Rose contributed 15 points and six assists, Blake Griffin had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Andre Drummond provided 14 points and 10 rebounds. Bruce Brown and Svi Mykhailiuk added 12 one-pointers and Tony Snell came in at 10.

Pistons shot 53.5 percent from the field.

Anzejs Pasecniks led the Wizards with 17 points and six rebounds, while Bradley Beal and Jordan McRae each had 15 points. Troy Brown Jr. contributed 13 points and Gary Payton II, signed less than a week ago, added 10 points.

The Wizards held on to 41.3 percent shooting.

Washington won at Detroit 133-119 on Dec. 16 but the Pistons dominated the game virtually from the start.

The Pistons learned earlier in the day that starting swingman Luke Kennard will miss at least the next two weeks due to knee tendon. The Wizards have been ravaged by injuries and guard Isaiah Thomas was serving the second game of a two-game NBA suspension.

The Pistons opened a 20-point lead from halftime, 68-48.

Drummond led the way with 12 points, including a forward advantage in the second quarter. Brown scored 10 points and Griffin added eight.

The Pistons shot 55.6 percent and made just three laps. Washington also made only three laps, but shot 38 percent.

Detroit increased its lead to 26 early in the third when Mykhailiuk hit a 3, Griffin blocked an Admiral Schofield shot and Frazier followed with another long ball.

Frazier’s 3-pointer in the middle of the road lifted Detroit’s lead to 29 at 89-60. Griffin sniffed the lead at 30 in a scheme with 5:13 left in the quarter.

The Pistons held a 106-76 lead in the fourth quarter.

Detroit leads on a six-game road trip, the longest of the season. Washington plays its next six home games.

