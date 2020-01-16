advertisement

BOSTON – The Pistons played for most of the past month without three starters.

They couldn’t be stopped from finding a way to get the best out of one of the top teams in the East.

Rookie Sekou Doumbouya scored 24 points in the season, and Detroit lost three games on Wednesday night with a 116: 103 win over Boston Celtics.

Detroit was still without starters such as Reggie Jackson (back), Blake Griffin (left knee surgery) and Luke Kennard (knee dinitis). But Doumbouya has been feeling more and more comfortable lately, reaching double-digit values ​​in seven of his last eight games.

“I feel normal, I just played my game and I don’t try to do too much,” he said.

Markieff Morris achieved his season best with 23 points. Derrick Rose added 22 points and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk had a seasonal high of 21. The Pistons shot the season’s best off the pitch with 60.3%.

Andre Drummond added 13 points and 13 rebounds to post his 34th season double.

“This is probably the best win we’ve ever had,” said Morris. “We have had problems lately. To assert ourselves like tonight shows us that we can play with everyone.”

The Pistons opened the fourth quarter with a 17: 5 run topped by a Drummond dunk to take a 108: 87 lead with 7: 5.

Boston never got closer than 12 after that. Shortly after coach Brad Stevens pulled his starters, Marcus Smart was ordered to a foul and kicked out after an argument with an official.

It was the end of a frustrated night for Boston that has lost four of their last six.

“You played well from the start,” said Point Guard Kemba Walker. “They came out extremely aggressive and focused. They took it. “

Boston had to do without the second best goal scorer, Jayson Tatum had to pause due to pain in the right knee. However, it is expected that he will travel with the team on Thursday evening for their expected matchup against conference leader Milwaukee.

Smart started in his place.

The pistons took advantage of Tatum. They used a 10-0 run that Mykhailiuk cut 3-0 to build an 82:73 lead in the third quarter. He ended the phase in which he threw a buzzer from the middle of the half-court line.

Rose took his first four shots to help Detroit take an early 27-18 lead.

The Celtics closed the gap, led by Hayward, who completed five of his first seven attempts in the first quarter.

TIP-INS

Piston: Score 18 points on 15 Boston sales.

Celtics: Bench scored 47-23 points.

SECOND HALF OPTIMISM

Wednesday was the beginning of the second half of Detroit’s busy schedule. Butt coach Dwane Casey is confident that this will also improve his team’s health.

Griffin and Kennard have been out of action since December and there is currently no schedule to get back into action. But Casey said Jackson was practicing and could come back “everyday” now.

“We could sit here and make many excuses. … It’s part of the NBA, “said Casey.” Now is the time for anyone with the opportunity to reap the benefits. “

INJURY UPDATE

Stevens said he doesn’t expect big man Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) to return before the All Star break.

Williams hasn’t played since December 6. He was last examined by doctors earlier this month and received a good report. He was presented with an action plan that should last about a month.

“You’ll see how his hip reacts, scan him again, and then determine how to go from there,” said Stevens. “We were confident about the last scan, but we’re also very careful about its recovery.”

NO CORA

Former Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who separated from the team on Tuesday after being involved in a scandal that steals the signs, was removed from an anti-hate speech by TD Garden. The video shows various athletes and coaches from the sports teams in Boston and New England, who urge fans to defend themselves against racism and other hate speech.

The spot features appearances by Stevens, Red Sox players Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts, patriots Matt Slater and Devin McCourt, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy and others.

NEXT

Piston: Saturday in Atlanta.

Celtics: Thursday in Milwaukee.

