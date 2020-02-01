advertisement

I still remember the first time when I realized that girls and boys are not treated equally when doing sports.

My brother had just mentioned that he wanted to play in the NHL one day. At the time, he and I were both in our first season of organized hockey, playing on the same team. Imagine a group of rickety five and six year olds wearing timbits jerseys and trying to ice skate with a puck.

Of course I said that I also want to play in the NHL. “Girls are not allowed in the NHL!” he replied incredulously. Just as I started to protest, my father interrupted me as gently as possible and said, “He’s kind of right.”

Now I was the one who disbelieved. “Why?” I asked. I was already the only girl to play on a boys team (keep in mind that the entire team was still learning to read at that point) and saw no reason why I wasn’t allowed to do something my brother could do.

My memory blurs here, but I remember my father saying something about girls who don’t play contact hockey – since men are usually taller, stronger and faster than women, that would be neither safe nor fair. I learned that there was a woman who had played in an NHL exhibition a few years earlier, but she was a goalkeeper.

From then on, I played with the knowledge that girls can perform incredibly well when playing hockey on a high level. B. free tuition fees, an Olympic medal or even admission to the Hockey Hall of Fame known names. I loved the women who played for Team Canada, but eventually learned that many of them had full-time careers outside of the game, or made a living at the hockey schools that I attended every summer.

The National Women’s Hockey League was the first women’s hockey league to pay off its players when it was founded in 2015. She paid each player $ 10,000-26,000, but cut salaries (halved, according to some reports) the following season to keep the league financially viable.

The Canadian Women’s Hockey League (CWHL) paid its players during the 11th season of 2017. According to an article by Global News, players received between $ 1,500 and $ 7,500, while the league had a budget of $ 3.7 million this year Had dollars. More specifically, the exact amount winger Sven Baertschi will spend on Vancouver Canucks AHL member will be most of this winter.

Last year the CWHL fit in with six teams, giving these women even fewer chances.

It is a situation that I have always found discouraging. That’s probably why I was so excited to hear about a new item that the NHL was unveiling this year for its annual All-Star weekend in St. Louis on January 24th and 25th.

Twenty of the best women hockey players were invited to demonstrate their skills in a 20-minute 3v3 game by elite women, with the Americans competing against the Canadians (as usual). Canada won, of course.

This development came a year after Kendall Coyne Schofield was the first woman to take part in an all-star weekend competition and Nathan MacKinnon was represented in the fastest skating competition after he retired due to injury. She finished seventh out of eight athletes – just 1.15 seconds behind winner Connor McDavid.

I’m definitely not here to make the NHL a co-ed league. However, I believe that hockey’s responsibility is to use its significant platform to improve the game for everyone. I am happy that the league is starting and I can only hope that this still minor increase in exposure will one day offer more opportunities for female players.

Hockey is not the only sport that will promote equality for women athletes in 2020. Earlier this month, the Freeride World Tour announced that it was giving athletes the same prize money in all categories, starting with the season opening in Hakuba. Japan earlier this month.

I think that when it comes to equality between women and men in sport, athletes, officials and fans can learn something from basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. The sports world is still fluctuating after the couple were killed in a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday.

When numerous awards broke out on social media, a recent Bryant video that featured moderator Jimmy Kimmel on Gianna’s – or Gigi’s – aspirations to play in the WNBA went viral.

“The best thing that happens,” Bryant recalls in the interview, is meeting fans who approached him and Gigi and said he and his wife should have a boy to continue his legacy – which prompted his daughter to take him to interrupt. “She’s like ‘Oi, I have this. You don’t need a boy for that,” he laughed.

“And I say: ‘That’s right. Yes, you do; you understand that.'”

