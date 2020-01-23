advertisement

How else can you explain the billion dollar damage to the beset public insurer? Or the fact that they increased insurance by more than six percent last year, which was due to an earlier increase?

As always, it is important to consider the source of information.

A lot of negative posts about ICBC come from conservative groups that will use them as wedges in the next election, or from litigants that we learned last week that they made up about a third of the nearly 2 billion court-ordered payouts Received $ 100 in the past fiscal year – and 100,000 more cases with an estimated payout of $ 16 billion.

There are companies that are annoyed that the cost of insuring their drivers has increased. There are young people who unfortunately tend to suffer accidents more often than other population groups and who face prohibitively high insurance costs when they get their license. There are ordinary people whose cost of living has risen massively in almost every other area of ​​their lives and who are horrified to cough even more for something else. It is no wonder that misinformation is spreading on social media.

I agree that it’s a terrible situation that doesn’t look good to anyone. If you have the highest insurance rates in the country, you can’t count on our public insurance system to work as advertised.

However, it is not correct or fair to blame ICBC for the current situation. The recent snowfall on the lower mainland has shown the real reason for our rising insurance costs: bad driving.

ICBC received 14,600 calls over seven days in stormy weather, more than in January. Many of these accidents were caused by people driving in slippery conditions without the right winter tires or caution. Your increased insurance premiums do not go into the pockets of ICBC executives there.

According to financial reports, ICBC paid out nearly $ 7 billion in receivables in the past fiscal year, which is around $ 1.5 billion more than B.C. Driver paid in bonuses.

Attempts to limit claims or take measures such as reducing the number of medical experts paid by ICBC failed in court, which means that the province’s plan to limit disbursements is not going well.

If things continue along this path, claims settlement costs are expected to increase to around $ 12 billion a year over the next five years. What will that do with your insurance premiums? And how exactly could a private insurer charge less than ICBC if the courts imposed such fines? Ontario is privately insured and is right behind BC. when it comes to bonuses.

The reality is that if we want to pay less for insurance, we have to pay less for accidents. And if we can’t reduce the amount people get through lawsuits, we have to reduce the number of crashes.

Bad driving is the reason why we’re confused. People need to stop accelerating, stop drinking and driving, remove phones and other distractions, keep two hands on the steering wheel, leave room, and frequently check mirrors and blind spots – drive as you should. If people don’t do it for their own safety, they might do it to save money.

The government is also interested in making the roads safer, adding the police, bringing back the photo radar, installing more red light cameras, and fighting drunk and distracted drivers even harder. We should lower speed limits in certain areas, add bike lanes if possible and put more money in transit to get more cars off the road. We should encourage more dashboard and rear view cameras and reward people for sniffing when driving badly.

Persons who have caused accidents or have committed enough violations of the traffic rules can expect longer bans and even higher insurance rates. Risk drivers should have to do more to prove safe.

From tomorrow we should improve our driver training and tests. In Germany, for example, it costs 2,000 euros to get a driver’s license after more than 40 hours of theory and tests in the car. Your death rate is about half of us.

We should prescribe winter tires in winter conditions, regardless of where you live. In BC An average of 300 people die in car accidents every year and ten times as many people are injured – many of them will never be the same.

When 300 people in elevators in B.C. Every year people went up the stairs – and asked the government to do anything to increase the safety of the elevators.

Driving is a serious business with serious consequences. As long as we don’t take it seriously as a company, I wouldn’t expect insurance rates to go down soon.

