WHISTLER’S The first time is officially brushed at the resort this morning.

Whistle! – the first company to be approved in BC – takes trips to the resort from 11:00 a.m.

Whistlerites can download the Whistle app from whistle.ca or from the App Store on iPhone or Google Play on Android.

“We are just super excited … we will have our greatest response in Whistler,” said Whistle founder Dylan Green, adding that the company had a soft start in Tofino on February 5th.

“It was the perfect opportunity to try the app in real life. We are very happy with how the app has developed and are ready for Whistler.”

The company starts with 10 Whistler drivers.

“Our goal is to really keep locals busy with their own cars to collect tariffs for themselves,” said Green.

“We really believe that is the reason why carpooling in Whistler can help in times of high demand.”

Whistle fares will “be very similar to a traditional taxi,” he added, noting that the intention is not to replace existing taxi companies.

“The unique thing about our offering is the ease of using your phone to book a trip,” said Green.

“Once a driver accepts this, you will know the driver and the car very well. You will know exactly how long it will take for the car to pick you up and you can follow it in real time on your phone.” ,

“When you are on your way, you will see the time for your destination and you can evaluate the driver at the end.”

Whistlerites can request a ride via the app at 11 a.m.

“We will have as many drivers as possible in the first few days, but it is still our start. Thank you to everyone who is patient with us,” said Green.

“We have to start running on our first day because Whistler is going to be so busy right now.”

There are plans to expand to Squamish and Pemberton in the near future, but all Whistle drivers will focus on the Whistler area at launch, Green said.

“We have learned a lot when we started in Tofino and we will learn the most in Whistler,” he said.

“So we are definitely open to feedback from all of our drivers in the first week and our drivers, because that will only help us work with our app team to make the app more specific to Whistler, Squamish and Pemberton.

“We really want to make it specific to the regions we are in.”

Although both Uber and Lyft are approved to operate in Whistler, it is unclear when both will start at the resort.

A Lyft spokesman said his timing will depend on the number of drivers he can secure in the community.

“We believe that the best way to maintain our high standards for both drivers and drivers is to work in a selected area,” the spokesman said in a statement.

“If we optimize our processes and bring more drivers into the community, we will expand our operational area. Over time, we will work to serve the entire region.”

Uber did not respond to a request for comment before the press.

Read more here: https://www.piquenewsmagazine.com/whistler/ride-hailing-is-coming-to-whistler/Content?oid=14805718

