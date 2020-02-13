EDMONTON – As protests against a British Columbia inland gas pipeline continued across the country Wednesday, two Wet’suwet successors who oppose the project crossing their territory were moved to give federal courts a ending construction.

The challenge calls on the Federal Court to declare that Canada is constitutionally bound to meet international climate change targets, which the chiefs claim will cancel the endorsements of the Coastal Gas Pipeline, which runs from Dawson Creek to Kitimat northwest of BC coast.

“If Canada is allowed to continue approving the infrastructure for the fried gas projects over a 40-year timeframe, our territories will become a wasteland before the expiry of the project licenses,” Chief Lho’imggin, who said in a statement also goes by Alphonse Gagnon.

Attempts to resist the construction of the pipeline and the destruction of those who had occupied a remote forest road in northern B.C. had sparked protests Wednesday from Halifax in Victoria. The protests continued to block passenger train and freight traffic in Ontario and B.C., leading to concerns that, if prolonged, the backlog would affect imports and exports to Canada’s seaports. Via Rail has announced that all trains in the Toronto-Ottawa-Montreal corridor will be canceled by at least Thursday. And protests hailing politicians and blocking traffic have expanded to several Canadian cities.

Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney warned that the upheaval in the spread was a “dress rehearsal” for future pipeline projects, including the Trans-Mountain Extension, and called it “eco-colonialism”.

Before our era, Prime Minister John Horgan condemned the protests in B.C. the legislature on Tuesday blocking access to the building as the government returned with a throne speech. Reports of assaults and injuries prompted investigations by Victoria police that were ongoing Wednesday. “I don’t want to live in a society where politicians direct the police to take action against other citizens … that’s why we have courts,” Horgan said. “Law enforcement is in a very difficult position.”

During Tuesday morning’s Wednesday, protesters in downtown Vancouver camped at a junction, blocking traffic, before clearing in the morning.

On Wednesday, hundreds marched the streets of Vancouver as they gathered in B.C. The Supreme Court building, where lawyers were challenging a decision that saw Vancouver and Delta police officers clearing port blocks in Vancouver and Delta. On Monday, police arrested 57 people as they destroyed the blockades.

Local residents Angela Lammes (left) and Annette McIntosh show their support for First Nations and anti-pipeline protesters at a railroad crossing on Wyman Rd., South of Old Highway 2, east of Belleville, Ont. on Tuesday February 11, 2020.

In Halifax, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who was meeting with Nova Scotia Prime Minister Stephen McNeil, faced about two dozen protesters in One Government Place with slogans reading “No Pipes. No Colonial Violence” and “#wetsuwetenstrong.” In a media briefing, reports said she did not answer repeated questions about the protesters. Later, when she arrived in Halifax City Hall to meet Mayor Mike Savage, she was again confronted by protesters who tried to prevent her from entering the building.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is traveling abroad trying to seek support for a Canadian bid for a United Nations Security Council seat, said from Dakar, the Senegalese capital city with West Africa, that he is “encouraging” all parties to dialogue. ” and said he would have a phone call Wednesday with his cabinet to discuss what to do about the railway blockades.

In a statement, Marc Garneau, the Liberal transport minister, said the court orders CN Rail received late last week to clear protesters “must be respected” but warned that it was not up to governments to order police on how to act.

“The right to peaceful protest is a fundamental right in Canada, but individuals who choose to exercise this right must do so in accordance with the law,” Garneau’s statement read.

Another group of supporters took to the streets in Ottawa on Wednesday morning, moving from the office of the federal justice minister to a large intersection near the Supreme Court of Canada.

The crowd caused traffic jams that supported vehicles for blocks, but the delay cleared in less than an hour as protesters dispersed.

But it is the rail protests that have galvanized the most attention across the country.

At two locations, New Hazelton, B.C ,. which is about 130 miles northwest of Terrance, B.C., and near Belleville, Ont., between Kingston and Toronto, protesters have stopped rail traffic. CN Rail, which has been affected by the rail closures, said on Tuesday that the blockades were “damaging (Canada’s) reputation as a viable and viable supply chain partner.”

Rebellion Disappearance and Idle No More Calgary members gathered in downtown Calgary on Monday, blocking Reconciliation Bridge and Memorial Drive to support Wet’suweten Nation in B.C. and their pipeline protest on Monday, February 10, 2020.

Police in Ontario and British Columbia have offered measures to protesters and said they were monitoring the situation.

Near Winnipeg, protesters moved to block another railway line. Premier Brian Pallister said the Justice Department will seek an order to end the rail blockade west of Winnipeg and enforce it within days.

“As much as we will always respect the right of protesters to have a voice, they have no veto and … they have no right to put their rights before everyone and not accept the laws of our province and place, ”Pallister said.

Various politicians, including candidates for the leadership of the Conservative party, Erin O’Toole and Peter MacKay, along with Kenney, have called on police to enforce the order.

While at press time Wednesday, police had not moved to enforce the order.

Police have a discretion to enforce court orders in Canada, said University of Calgary law professor Lisa Silver.

“Often, the police will resort to alternative means before creating a situation where force and violence can result,” Silver wrote in an email.

Since last week, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have been clearing the latest from supporters of Wet’suwet Heritage chiefs who were blocking access to the pipeline near Smithers, B.C. On Tuesday afternoon, the RCMP said they would complete operations in the area.

The project, the $ 6.6 billion Coastal GasLink Pipeline, destined to carry natural gas, runs from Dawson Creek, B.C. area to Kitimat, B.C., on the province’s northwest coast, along a 670-mile route. Along the pipeline route, the 20 selected gang councils have signed agreements with Costal GasLink Pipeline Ltd. – a subsidiary of TC Energy, formerly the TransCanada Corporation. Some succession chiefs, who claim about 22,000 square kilometers B.C. as their traditional territory, oppose the project.

