advertisement

A pipeline at the center of a conflict between hereditary bosses and a natural gas company in northern British Columbia is creating jobs for indigenous peoples and lifting communities out of poverty, says a selected leader of a band that supports the project.

All 20 selected band councils along the Coastal GasLink pipeline route have service agreements with the company. The Haisla Nation in Kitimat is among them and Chief Coun. Crystal Smith said the project would help make the community less dependent on tight federal funds.

“Our government system has gotten a handle on poverty. There is a similar situation in every First Nation in this province, in this country, to manage limited resources to support our people,” said Smith.

advertisement

“To reach independent nations, we need independent members. The opportunities available to today’s and future First Nations generations to participate in these projects change lives. They change the nation.”

The 670-kilometer pipeline will deliver natural gas from the Dawson Creek area to a liquefaction facility in Kitimat, which is part of the $ 40 billion LNG Canada project.

However, five hereditary clan leaders say that the pipeline cannot continue without their approval. Her followers in a camp near Smithers blocked the building in violation of a court order.

The elected gang council of Wet’suwet’en, on the other hand, signed a benefit contract to support the pipeline.

The dispute has sparked a debate over whether hereditary chiefs should have more power under Canadian law. Indian law established gang councils, which consisted of elected chiefs and councils who have authority over reserve countries. Hereditary chiefs are part of a traditional form of indigenous governance that has been dealt with by the courts.

Wet’suwet’en head of inheritance Na’moks, who also comes from John Ridsdale, wished pipeline supporters would consider the dangers of the project.

“These men’s camps are dangerous places. They fly in and out, they have no social responsibility for where they are. They can go home. We are at home,” he said.

Smith said many of the pipeline workers are indigenous or B.C. Residents.

The Haisla Nation is also in talks about participating in the project, which would generate revenue that the community could invest in housing, health, or education, as opposed to federal funds that are restricted in use, she said.

Smith said her Band Council signed benefit agreements with both Coastal GasLink and LNG Canada. The details of the deals are confidential, but Smith said they contain clauses that protect the environment and clean up First Nation areas.

“Our areas are neither new to development nor to industry: forestry, aluminum smelters. When these developments took place, our nation was not part of the development. We had no say. We had no part,” she said.

“In these projects, we have a table in terms of their development, construction, and impact on our community and territory.”

Smith said it was worrying that the pipeline blockade was hampering the progress of the project, and she believes that bosses, whether hereditary or elected, should put their people’s interests first when making decisions.

She added that she “feels” for the Wet’suwet’en community.

“Problems like this split communities. They tear families apart. They ruin lifelong friendships,” she said.

Na’moks asked how Smith could feel for the Wet’suwet’en if she wasn’t a member herself.

“We care about our nation,” he said.

Mike Robertson, a Cheslatta Carrier Nation policy adviser, said the pipeline was north of its community, so it had not signed a service agreement, but it was a smaller agreement called the community agreement.

Robertson said his community is concerned about some of the negative effects of a labor camp in the region. But he said it had equipment and would clear the way for the project and do other work during the project, and hoped to play a bigger role in the construction industry.

“We definitely support the project,” he said. “This economic development in our community is positive.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 15, 2020.

advertisement