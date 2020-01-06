advertisement

While specialized equipment mechanics, welders and operators are in demand for the 66-year-old Trans Mountain oil and gas pipeline twin, engineering and management expertise is also required as the project joins B.C. and Alberta.

The offshore Gaslink gas pipeline is part of the largest private-sector investment in Canadian history, the $ 40 billion LNG liquefied natural gas export project, bankrupt by a Shell-led consortium to acquire B.C. gas to Asia. And it begins the year 2020 in a fierce competition for capable trades and key management positions with Trans Mountain, the twinning of the oil pipeline that is boosting construction at the same time.

Surerus Murphy, the main contractor for B.C. The twin part of the Trans Mountain pipeline, is also a major contractor in the Coastal Gaslink pipeline project that is setting up camps and clearing areas from Dawson Creek to Kitimat, where LNG export facility in Canada is under development.

Surerus Murphy currently has openings for a senior project engineer, subcontractor specialist, quantity surveyor and junior pipeline engineer for the Beach Gaslink project, as well as receiving applications for a variety of jobs on the Trans Mountain line.

The Trans Mountain work site invites applications for a variety of jobs, from camp administration and support to engineers, environmental compliance and safety, markets such as welding, piping, carpentry and steel construction, plus truck drivers, mechanics, equipment operators and bus drivers to get thousands of workers from camps to jobs in Alberta and beyond

Contractors for Trans Mountain include SA Energy Group, a partnership with Aecon Group, which also just landed the contract to replace the Pattullo Bridge in the Lower Mainland of B.C.

Before our era, Prime Minister John Horgan notes that major public projects such as the Pattullo and Broadway subway lines in Vancouver are behind the same group of experienced workers, especially in high-end positions where baby boomers are retiring at an unprecedented number.

“We have private sector projects like LNG Canada, and potentially the Trans Mountain Pipeline, that will take a whole bunch of workers without getting involved when it comes to public contracts, and that’s a challenge for the government,” Horgan said in an interview end of year with Black Press. “I think there’s a lot of work to do, and not enough people to do the job.”

Trans Mountain, now owned by the federal government, has gone through the “potential” phase very well. The first pipe was laid on the Alberta side in December, and the pipe has been delivered throughout B.C. such as site work and equipment hire.

From the Greater Edmonton section, the Trans Mountain right runs to Edson, Hinton, Spruce Grove, Stony Plain and Wabamun before reaching the Jasper-Mount Robson stretch, where twinning took place a decade ago. Entering B.C. in the North Thompson region, the pipeline route runs from Avola, Barriere, Blue River, Clearwater, Valemount and Vavenby, a region where the forestry industry has collapsed due to market conditions and loss of timber in infections and fires.

From there the Trans Mountain line passes Kamloops and Merritt, then down the Coquihalla Pass for Hope, Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Langley, Surrey, Coquitlam and Burnaby.

