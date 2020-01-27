advertisement

Legendary development can happen at an astonishing speed after the end of a life. Gore Vidal, in his 1992 novel “Live from Golgotha”, made the notion of television coverage of the Crucifixion the kind of thing that would only happen in contemporary America, but in truth, the body of Jesus was hardly cold, or gone, before the apostle Paul, in a single generation, made the desert rebbe a demigod. The special American contribution to the creation of legends was not so much speed as absolute simultaneity, life and legend developing together. The American border, the Wild West, was unpolished and has remained epic in memory. It became epic even as his very brief life unfolded. Buffalo Bill was only twenty-three years old when novels about him started to appear in New York, and the first accounts of the life of Billy the Kid read “like a wire of press”, as says a biographer , because they were. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid robbed banks and posed for fake official photographs at the same time. This national truth remains constant even in our time. The Apollo missions were real acts of audacity – and were also, as everyone knew at the time, scripted television programming, with well-worked lines broadcast live.

This legendary habit which unfolds alongside history has strangely perverse effects. First, it can make an event in itself questionable. If it were so obviously orchestrated and cynically exploited, wouldn’t it be real at all? And so we get the wacky theories of a false moon landing, just like the murder of Billy the Kid would now have been rigged as part of a plot – and we also get the still difficult story in which Butch and Sundance never really died Bolivia and Butch returned and thrived in the West. Habit can also delay our authentic perception of an event until the mythical parts have faded. Apollo 11, a triumph of human audacity – think of going into a telephone box on the moon under the direction of a computer from 1969 – was in its time rejected by Norman Mailer as a dull example of the effectiveness of l Wasp engineering. We had to wait fifty years to get a film saying: Yes, it was truly a remarkable thing! By trying to inflate adventures, we can increase their immediacy and decrease their significance. Billy the Kid may have been a token, but he really lived and Pat Garrett really killed him.

One of the virtues of Steve Inskeep’s new book, “Imperfect Union: How Jessie and John Frémont Mapped the West, Invented Celebrity, and Helped Cause the Civil War” (Penguin Press), is that it traces this American phenomenon to to something like a satisfying starting point – the life of the Frémonts and their pursuit, in the eighteen forties, of the Oregon Trail, the very first real American adventure that was cynically managed by the scene for the purpose of propaganda (and commercial). Even before the ubiquitous speed of light communication, which one might have thought essential, John Frémont’s westward journey was quickly shared, with Jessie helping to write the exploits. It was almost as if he had become famous for hitting the Oregon Trail before going to Oregon. “Celebrity” and “celebrity culture” are part of modern life itself, and tracing them back to one source is silly – no celebrity could have been celebrated more popularly than aristocrats in 18th century French courts century – but this particular American phenomenon, in which being a striver and becoming a star flows together in one field of action, seems to really begin here.

Inskeep’s subtitles may be a bit flashy, but the Frémonts prove to be good characters for a book, or a mini-series, for that matter. Pretty much the whole drama of America before the Civil War goes through their lives: the gold rush, the way west, the take of California, the Donner party, the growth of abolition and the advent of war. But it is their relationship to advertising that seems most common. There were cities called Fremont and a street in San Francisco recently named after their name while the couple were still trying to make a fortune with dodgy goods bought elsewhere in California. John Frémont appears as one of these characters – like Aaron Burr or, in another way, Charles Lindbergh – who seemed born to end up with their faces on the coin, but instead only inspired the names of streets whose origins the people who walk on them no longer know. A republican anti-slavery presidential candidate, Frémont also played a crucial role in what is in retrospect one of the most amazing parts of American history: the inclusion of California as part of the United States, and not as a separate country, perhaps a Spanish-speaking country – North American Chile – that its geography and history seem to dictate.

Inskeep, an NPR reporter and host, puts Jessie on an equal footing with John, not only because of contemporary feminist tastes, but also because her life really depended on hers. Her marriage to her was hypergamous, she raised it socially. Officer of the good-looking army of French origin, he was twenty-eight years old when, in 1841, he fled with Jessie, the pretty girl of seventeen, pretty, super bright and ambitious of the senator Thomas Hart Benton, from Missouri. More or less reluctantly accepting his new son-in-law as a fait accompli, Benton did much to promote Frémont and the cult of celebrity that his life embodied. A punctual journalist, ferocious self-publisher and resolute expansionist, Benton decided to send his son-in-law to the West and, according to Inskeep, “to make John C. Frémont the main character of a short story”.

Once Benton succeeded, against military objections, in sending him to Oregon territory, the young Frémont conscientiously borrowed a sextant and surveying instruments from a friend, went shopping in New York. for adventure gear and left. At the head of an expedition of twenty men on what was for the most part a previously trampled terrain, he managed to go to South Pass and climb a nearby summit, which he considered the highest of all the Rocky Mountains. He planted a flag there (a camera he bought in New York was not working, the kind of details that NASA would get later on its expeditions) and returned to the East in time to set the flag down with ostentation on the belly of his pregnant wife. The two quickly set to work on an “Exploration Report”, which brilliantly did much, rather than little, of Frémont’s erratic and amateur leadership, with vomiting and headaches.

Inskeep gives Jessie a lot of credit for the book, noting that her “apparent humility made the narrator appear honest and accountable, even as he claimed to have made the climax”. The short journey’s narrative made Frémont a national hero and helped inspire thousands of Americans to head west from Missouri. It turned out later that a hundred peaks in the Rockies were higher than the one that Frémont had climbed and claimed for his wife, child and country, but whatever. His compatriots continued to print the legend.

Frémont may have been a fraud, but he was not a fake: although he did nothing like what his fellow citizens thought he was doing, he sincerely wanted to be what he seemed to be. Instead of staying in the East, he spent the rest of the decade returning to the West, leaving his wife in St. Louis and Washington D.C., where she raised their families and managed her reputation.

It was after 1845 that he indulged in his greatest feat, one launched into the usual register of a slightly daffy and myopic chance. Headed back to Oregon without explicit orders to assault or avoid California, he intruded into the Mexican region called Alta California. The local authorities asked him, quite peacefully, to respect their authority and to leave. They made an effort to get him out, but he dragged on.

Then a local Mormon settler named William Ide, who had been in California for less than a year, decided that the lives of local Americans were at risk. With the blessing of Frémont, who camped nearby, Ide joined a group of Americans during a descent into the Sonoma residence of a Mexican general, Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo. The general, outnumbered, agreed to surrender and offered the Americans some of the already promising local wine, which he had been among the first to produce. The Americans, one by one, got drunk, except Ide, who was Mormon. (Non-drinkers have a huge advantage in an alcohol-fueled civilization.) Accepting the surrender, Ide declared California an independent republic. He then took Vallejo and his men to the Frémont camp. A natural opportunist if not a great imperial adventurer, Frémont decided to keep Vallejo in captivity and take credit for the liberation of California. “He had grown from a reluctant warrior to the backbone of the revolution in his mind,” says Inskeep.

At this point, a nearby naval commodore, wrongly assuming that Frémont must have acted on presidential orders rather than on his own confused improvisation initiative, sailed with a small group of ships and seized California on behalf of the United States . The fate of Frémont is ironic: after having accepted the primacy of the navy, he refuses to take the orders of the general of the army who arrives later, and he is brought to court martial on his return to DC nothing at stake in this confrontation; the fate of California was already fixed, and Frémont, however improbable it was, had already been designated as its hero. However, inter-service rivalry, a force not to be underestimated, had to run its course. Frémont was found guilty, then immediately pardoned and reinstated by President James K. Polk. Cities across the country will soon bear his name.

Frémont then acted stupidly, as he would do again and again throughout his life. Ignoring later the wisdom of Kenny Rogers, the proper false border, he did not know when to hold them and when to fold them. Instead of counting his winnings and leaving the table – the guilty verdict was as much newspaper as his ascent of the mountain, and he could have simply accepted the victory when he was pardoned – he melodramatically old-fashioned from the army, insisting that his honor had been stained.

After leaving the military, Frémont occupied this strange American land of those who did something once and are famous for doing it, without doing much now. He speculated on Californian lands and was, once again, a sort of innocent and perplexed spectator at the arrival of the gold rush, in 1849, falling more or less in a large mineral reserve (although more late tried) near Yosemite. Then, as military celebrities would later do, he ran for the White House.

Frémont obtained the Republican presidential nomination, in 1856, by a clever political maneuver, which reminds us of how complex and contradictory the abolition policy was: some of the Know-Nothings, fiercely anti-immigrant (and anti-Catholic), were also anti-slavery, white working-class Americans being able to hate the Irish at the time as much as they hated blacks. Frémont’s political leaders won him the appointment by creating a coalition of anti-immigrant slavery opponents and progressive anti-slavery, aligning the proto-Trumpists with the proto-Sandersites.

In the campaign, Frémont was seen as an abolitionist, which he really wasn’t, and Jessie as a feminist, which she really wasn’t either. Frémont was also falsely accused in the campaign of being a secret Catholic, and, as with Barack Obama’s supposed Muslim childhood, there was just enough complexity in his past to sell the charge. (John and Jessie had been married by a Catholic priest, but John’s mother raised him an Episcopalian.) Frémont, to his credit, thought it was below his dignity to refute the claim, which, alas, won more purchases as a result. Jessie played a crucial role, much like Hillary Clinton in the campaign. “Give ’em Jessie” – which Inskeep identifies as the old-fashioned way of saying “Give’ em hell” – has become a Frémont slogan, and a New York newspaper wrote: “Double happy enthusiasm doesn’t need than being published to become the watchword of the campaign, and. . . if the bravery of the country demanded a queen at the head of the nation, the charming lady of the republican candidate would command the universal suffrages of the people. Frémont lost the election, even in California, to James Buchanan, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, who hesitated for four years until the Republicans decided they needed an anti-slavery ideologue, not of a versatile hero, and named Abraham Lincoln. Lincoln, in turn, briefly gave Frémont command of an army during the Civil War, but Frémont blew him up badly, in part because of a well-intentioned but premature emancipation proclamation which he declared in Missouri. Jessie went to Washington to straighten Lincoln, but Lincoln – a little unusually, but he may have felt exhausted by the Frémont lobbying – called her, in his face, “a pretty politician”. “I felt the sneering tone,” she remarked afterwards, pretty well.

There are a lot of ruins in a nation, said Adam Smith, which means that it was born ruined – that any social system is already rotten, while keeping most people fed and peaceful. These systems and practices can be dysfunctional while the whole works more or less. Likewise, there is always a lot of chaos in a hero – which does not mean that all heroes are chaotic but that the elements of heroism come and go in an uncertain way in a lifetime. The great virtue of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical is that Hamilton could have been Burr; Burr, Hamilton. Most men and women who exceed the norm or venture outside the norm are found to have a bewildering variety of gifts and faults, and they blunder as often as they pursue a fixed goal. In retrospect, Frémont mostly looks like a fascinating failure, but he was less one than Ulysses S. Grant, right up to the Mississippi countryside. Frémont did not have “indomitable courage” but an intense ambition, the habit of perseverance in a cause and the ability to rebound after disappointment. He also had something essential to what we call heroism: a kind of emotional efficiency which led him, from time to time, to lead his supporters in the snow and in unnecessary frostbite. At various times, he could have become a truly successful president or military leader, or even the real, not just fictional, father of California. But none of this really happened, partly because of flaws in his nature – he got impatient or just confused at a decisive moment – and partly simply because of chance.

The irony is that the Frémonts, pioneers in advertising as much as on the American border, are now largely forgotten and need rescue operations like the good of Inskeep. (John, constantly looking for a fortune, eventually died in a New York boarding house in 1890, although Jessie, who lived in the new century, remained in California and became one of the living legends of the new lively city of Los Angeles.) In the spirit of 2020, Inskeep asks, in its last chapter, if the Frémonts have made the country more egalitarian; the question that his compatriots would have asked was whether he had enlarged it. Their complicated sense of greatness turned to an idea of ​​character and courage and helped explain why, having failed so often, Frémont had so much more luck. His contemporaries had watched him cross the country, ocean to ocean, and, even if they knew it was a bit wrong, they also thought it was extremely cool.

Thomas Hart Benton, the superintendent stepfather, was not entirely the uncle of the regionalist painter Thomas Hart Benton, who in turn was the teacher and mentor of Jackson Pollock, who became something like the Frémont of American art, the man who climbed the highest peaks of Picasso but who did it in the pages of Life. Celebrity tours in America never really close. ♦

