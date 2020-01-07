advertisement

MINERSVILLE, Pa. – A young boy from the Schuylkill district received a special delivery this week from some of his favorite people.

The uniform, the badge and the handcuffs – the 4-year-old Jahlil Glenn of Minersville had everything he needed to be a police officer, except the car. Now he has that too.

“Chief Richard Klink and I came to him and delivered him in the truck. He came out and thought it was the coolest thing in the world, “said Minersville Police Officer William Kattner.

Jahlil’s mother Joselyn Skeen bought the powered mini cruiser after seeing it for sale on Facebook. It happened to be the son of Minersville Police Officer William Kattner. Now it is from Jahlil who knows exactly what he wants to be when he grows up.

“A police officer!” Said Jahlil.

“My neighbor across the street said,” Oh, I feel so much safer knowing he’s patrolling here, “and they just get a kick out of it,” Joselyn Skeen said.

Now that Jahlil is fully equipped to patrol the streets of Minersville, he can do this just like his idols in the Minersville Police Department.

“People are honking at him and he waves and they wave back. He’s so sweet, “Mom! look at all these people, they know that I am an agent! “And he just takes it so seriously. You don’t tell him he’s not a Minersville police officer. That’s what he is and that’s it, “Joselyn said.

He may be small, but his will to keep the people of Minersville safe is powerful.

