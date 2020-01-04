advertisement

Drought, cancer and brush fire.

It’s a pretty bleak summary from Lisa Hardmans 2019, but the mother of three children from Ebor – a tiny town 80 km east of Armidale – is only optimistic about what lies ahead.

Behind her is a year of crippled drought, in which she and her husband Paul Packham are forced to sell most of their cattle. Breast cancer was diagnosed in March, followed by frequent trips to chemotherapy and radiation. And in November a brush fire destroyed most of their country.

“If I were totally blunt, I would say it was a shitty year,” said Mrs. Hardman.

One woman who helped alleviate the increasing family stress was McGrath breast nurse Rachael Stevens of Armidale Hospital.

media_cameraBreast cancer survivor Lisa Hardman with her McGrath nurse Rachael Stevens at Armidale Hospital. Picture: Nathan Edwards

“Rachael has always been there,” said Ms. Hardman.

“One of the first things she said was that I can call anytime, even in the middle of the night, if I just want to leave a message that spreads explosive messages over the phone.

“It was nice to have someone to talk to without emotional attachment, especially in stressful times. It is a very special relationship, a special one that was given to you. “

Ms. Stevens was a pillar not only for Ms. Hardman, but also for Mr. Packman and her three children Hannah [26], Mackenzie [12] and Cooper [11].

media_cameraLisa Hardman with her husband Paul Packham and their children Mackenzie [14] and Cooper [11] on their property in Ebor, NSW. Picture: Nathan Edwards

“I didn’t do very well after my first dose of chemo,” said Ms. Hardman.

“At the end of the week, I was in a lot of pain, my digestive tract was burning and I couldn’t walk. After that, I said I don’t, I said I’m done with it. My husband visited Rachael and said,” We have to take care of it. “

“And she helped me with side effects and listened to all my fears and worries and was really there for me. I did it. It has supported us all incredibly. “

The property where Mrs. Hardman and her family live is adjacent to the gorge near the picturesque Ebor Falls. It was rich in natural beauty when the couple bought in 2014, but the increasing drought turned the 280 hectares into dry brushed fuel.

In November of the same week, she stopped radiation therapy, a fire raged through the gorge, destroyed 200 hectares of trees and fed on her land.

“It’s like a lunar landscape, only gray ash and dust everywhere,” said Mrs. Hardman.

McGrath Foundation president and co-founder Glenn McGrath said support networks for breast cancer patients are vital.

The Domain Pink Test collects donations to house McGrath Breast Care Nurses in communities across Australia.

Visit pinktest.com.au to donate or find support

Originally published as a nurse, always there for mothers affected by cancer, drought and fire

