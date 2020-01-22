advertisement

Have you ever wondered how paint colors get their name? If you buy pink, for example, you will find dozens of shades referring to roses, chewing gum and seashells. There are extra-evocative names like Calamine and Dead Salmon. And what about a rose called Harajuku Morning? Modern love?

Names can influence a person, says New York designer Daun Curry. “Once a client chose one paint color over another because the name was Peace and Happiness,” she says.

Most often we choose a shade because we like it, says color consultant Debra Kling from New York, and “name associations are used to increase our feelings about hues.”

She warns customers that the paints applied can be very different from their names: creams, in particular, can easily turn into yellow territory, even when there is no trace of this shade in their name.

Natalie Ebel, co-founder of consumer direct paint company Backdrop – who is behind Harajuku Morning and Modern Love – says choosing the right names for paint colors is essential.

“We encourage customers to not only paint their walls, but to create their backdrop,” she says. “Thus, each name was chosen to evoke an emotional connection; we were inspired by real people, places, things and moods. “

Farrow & Ball is known for its creative name; their latest Color By Nature palette, produced in collaboration with the Natural History Museum in London, is inspired by Werner’s nomenclature of colors, a guide from 1814 which cross-checks the hues with the marks and colors present in nature. Scotch Blue, for example, suggests both the throat of a blue tit and copper ore.

Time and place are also a source of inspiration, says Joa Studholme, color consultant at Farrow & Ball.

“Sometimes the name of the painting comes almost before the color. Plummett was mixed up after an afternoon spent fishing on the river, where the color of the lead used to weigh the fisherman’s line was so beautiful that it was just begging to be added to the Farrow & Ball palette. “, she says.

Studholme shares the stories of two Farrow & Ball roses, Calamine and Dead Salmon:

“For many older people, Calamine lotion was an intrinsic part of early childhood. Applied to treat the skinned knees, bites and general setbacks of a busy childhood, it has always been comfortable. And what could be more soothing, the current lotion or its extraordinary delicate color? It certainly creates soothing pieces in the modern world, ”she says.

As for the fish, the name was found on a decorator’s invoice dated 1805 for a library. “Salmon is the color, and Dead actually refers to the matte paint finish,” says Studholme.

Another pink painting that Studholme thinks is aptly named was inspired by the soft, feminine hue found in traditional female private quarters. But “Boudoir Pink” did not go well, she said.

“So we spent time thinking about how the boudoir got its name, only to find out that it came from the French sulk, which means” sulk. ” So, Sulking Room Pink was born, ”she says.

Pink has enjoyed a privileged position in the pantheon of colors since at least 2014, when director Wes Anderson put his “Grand Budapest Hotel” in color. This was followed by the rose gold fever. The color company Pantone designated light roses as signature colors in 2016 and 2017.

Paint marketers generally like names that are ambitious, that spark imagination. First Light is Benjamin Moore’s color of the year 2020, a shade of soft, dreamlike pink. The company’s director of marketing and color development, Andrea Magno, explains that while color was already part of Benjamin Moore’s library of 3,500 shades, “It’s always fortuitous when the concept of trend and the name of the color complement each other. Although descriptions like “light pink” are fairly straightforward, we are also looking for names that evoke positive associations and experiences. “

Dee Schlotter, color marketing manager at PPG Paint, said Linen Ruffle is the most requested pink on the company’s Paintzen platform. It is a pale white tinted with taupe with a pink undertone, named to evoke images of pillows and ruffle curtains.

And what about Kenny’s Kiss or Salsa Diane, two other roses from the PPG collection? The first was named after an employee’s dog; the latter after the beach dress of a color laboratory stylist.

Sherwin-Williams’ color of the year is Romance, another sweet pink with a name that arouses feelings.

Ebel, of Backdrop, says the roses were the most fun to name.

“I wanted to keep the colors and names accessible to people like me – I wasn’t a huge pink person before Backdrop,” she says.

“Harajuku Morning was inspired by a trip we made to Tokyo in 2016. The color is bright, airy and fun, and reminded us of the fun side of Takeshita Street, but in the morning in front of the crowd. Modern Love was inspired by one of my favorite columns from the New York Times – the color makes me think of the gorgeous, messy feelings that come with relationships, “she says.

Just like the beautiful and messy relationship we all have with the paintbrushes, rollers and paint colors we bring home.

