Fans trying to unravel the ethics of supporting Pinegrove didn’t have much to do. The accuser had refused to comment to Pitchfork, but had confirmed certain details through an anonymous intermediary, who only explained that Hall had applied “verbal and contextual pressure”. and a few times have been intimate with people I have met on tour, “adding that he had” come to the conclusion now that it was never appropriate. ” Some people assumed that the accusation came from a fan.

In fact, Hall’s accuser was on tour with Pinegrove as a member of the group’s team. Although she still wishes to remain anonymous, she told the New Yorker that she was willing to reveal her professional experience, to clarify the pressure she felt when she and Hall started their relationship. An independent tour can feel like a nonstop party, or like a long road trip, but it’s also a place to work – although with a few written rules and no distinct boundaries between personal and professional life. She says that this atmosphere, combined with Hall’s power as the group’s leader, has given birth to a romantic relationship which she now considers implicitly manipulative. “He really had no control over me,” she says. “But, in the bubble of the tour, I really felt like him.” The relationship ended soon after the tour, and she says it took a while to figure out that, even if there hadn’t been any violence in the relationship, she felt damaged by that – and that she wanted Hall to take some time to think about the damage he had caused.

Hall also talks about the disorienting insularity of touring. He says that when he started out, he didn’t think much about the fact that the people on tour with him were sort of his employees, not just his friends. “The culture was really one of equality,” he says. “Perhaps I naively thought that there was no power structure there.” He still resists the idea that he was the boss of his accuser, because at the time the group was unable to offer anyone long-term employment or even a living wage. Of course, the leader of a growing group nevertheless has great influence, no matter how little money he makes. Every rock concert involves a power dynamic: even during an egalitarian underground performance, a small number of people make the most noise, and a larger number of people do most of the listening. Hall says that, as Pinegrove has grown, the group has developed “more self-aware professional practices”, with “more clearly defined boundaries”; romantic relationships between group members and crew members are now “strongly discouraged”.

Kim Warp cartoon

The rise of Pinegrove was a common phenomenon, made possible by fans and fellow musicians who became friends, all dedicated to creating a world outside the corporate music industry. But Hall’s accuser says that for her, this lack of structure posed a problem: she wishes she had access to the equivalent of an independent tour of a human resources department. “I think it could have helped me back then,” she says. “Just have someone I know I could call.”

“Skylight” was essentially completed before the group disappeared; when Hall posted the post on Facebook, the label had already distributed advance copies for review. Now Pinegrove is releasing “Marigold”, the first album that reflects the changing circumstances of the group. On a recent snowy afternoon in the north of the state, Hall answered the door with a royal blue cardigan and hand-painted vans, and spoke easily but attentively about “Marigold,” who , he says, is the product of “a period of intense self reflection. Pinegrove drummer Zack Levine was there too. Levine lives on Hall Road with his wife, Nandi Rose, a former member of Pinegrove, who now runs his own group, Half Waif.

Hall found emo relatively late in life. In high school, his favorite band was Radiohead, whose lyrics look like postmodern collages. He started a grungy rock band with Levine, his best friend from childhood. (Levine’s father plays in a cover group with Hall’s father Doug, a commercial musician whose greatest success is better known than any Pinegrove song: he wrote the infernally catchy comic opera jingle for financial services firm JGWentworth.) Hall trained Pinegrove while studying at Kenyon College, Ohio, and found himself drawn to richer melodies, cleaner guitars, and cleaner lyrics. Levine was a founding member, as was his brother Nick Levine, whose steel pedal echoed the painful sound of Hall’s voice.

Hall initially described Pinegrove as “language arts rock”, but some of his most memorable words were so simple that they hardly seemed to have been written at all: “I saw Leah on the bus there a few months old / I saw old friends at his funeral. He had no obvious fear of appearing to be a solipsist – a word that appears in the Pinegrove corpus – or of making, from time to time, the kind of histrionic statements commonly associated with adolescents. (From “Aphasia”, a crowd favorite: “If I don’t have you with me / then I’ll go underground!”)

“Marigold”, which will be released by the famous British label Rough Trade, is much more stoic. Hall says he wants to avoid the perception that he is looking for sympathy or lounging in self-pity. “Yes, I had a lot of emotions about what’s going on,” he says. “But that’s not really my goal as an artist.” A singer known to share his feelings tries to be more circumspect. One of the most striking songs on the album is “Spiral”, which consists of thirty-two amphibrachs – lines of three syllables, with stress in the middle – building towards an affirmation:

Drink water

Good posture

Good lighting

good evening

Hello

Hello

Hello

I see you.

Hall quickly reminds people that his songs are not necessarily a reflection of his own life. But on “Marigold” there are many parallels. “Alcove”, which was inspired by a trip to California to see his extended family, is the message of a man who goes into exile: “I will go if you want.” The end of the album is anticlimatic – the last song is “Neighbor”, an allegory on dead animals that looks a bit like an undergraduate writing exercise, followed by a six-minute meditative instrumental track, during which the group slowly tunes in chord to the other. But “The Alarmist”, a beautiful complaint in 6/8, suggests that Hall did not, in fact, swear self-pity:

It would be nice to talk

For my reason

Now do what you want to do

But be nice to me.

Hall spoke warmly of the musical community that once fed Pinegrove, but when asked if he still felt part of such a community, he paused for a long time. “It’s a hell of a question,” he finally said. Finally, he was rescued by a scraping noise from the kitchen. “Maybe a mouse,” said Levine.

