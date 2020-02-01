advertisement

CHICAGO / PARIS – Pilots and flight attendants are asking airlines to stop flying to China as health officials declare a worldwide emergency due to the rapidly spreading corona virus.

The corona virus has spread to 18 countries, probably mainly from passengers.

advertisement

The United States advised its citizens not to travel to China and raised its warning to the same level as that for Iraq and Afghanistan.

US airlines, which have made fewer flights to China this week, have revised flight schedules, the people familiar with the matter said.

The White House may take further measures to ban flights to China in the coming days, but officials stressed that no decision was made.

The Allied Pilots Association (APA), which represents American Airlines pilots, cited “serious and in many ways unknown health threats from the corona virus” in a Texas-based lawsuit.

Americans said it took precautions against the virus but had no immediate comment on the lawsuit. On January 29, flight cancellations from Los Angeles to Beijing and Shanghai were announced, but flights from Dallas will continue.

APA President Eric Ferguson urged pilots destined for US-China flights to reject the assignment. In a statement, the American Airlines flight attendants ‘union said it supported the pilots’ lawsuit and called on the company and the US government to “exercise caution and stop all flights to and from China.”

Pilots from United Airlines, the largest US airline to China, who are concerned about their safety, may stop their trip without payment, according to a Wednesday note from their union to members.

United announced another 332 flight cancellations between the United States and China between February and March 28 on Thursday, but will continue to offer round-trip flights from San Francisco to Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

The American Airlines pilot lawsuit came about as more and more airlines discontinued flights to mainland China, including Air France KLM SA, British Airways, German Lufthansa and Virgin Atlantic.

Other major airlines continued to fly to China, but masks and shorter stays to reduce exposure did little to reassure the crews.

‘Countdown’

A US flight attendant who recently landed from a large Chinese city said a big problem was catching the virus and passing it on to families, or quarantining during a stopover. She said on condition of anonymity and described the general paranoia on the return flight, with each passenger wearing a mask.

“Now I feel like I have a 14 day countdown.”

Thai Airways sprayed its cabins with disinfectant spray between flights in China and allowed the crew to wear masks and gloves.

Delta Air Lines operates fewer flights and offers grocery deliveries so the crew can stay in their hotels. The airline also allows pilots to cancel trips to China without paying, the union told its members.

Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd. and Singapore Airlines send additional crew members to fly each plane straight back and avoid overnight stays.

The South Korean airline also said it was loading protective suits for flight attendants who may have to deal with suspected coronavirus cases in the air.

Airlines in Asia are experiencing a sharp drop in bookings and forced cancellations due to the corona virus outbreak. The chief of the aircraft rental company Avolon Holdings Ltd. said the effects could continue for several months.

The outbreak represents the biggest epidemic threat to the aviation industry since the SARS crisis in 2003, which resulted in a 45 percent decline in passenger demand in Asia at its peak in April this year, analysts said.

According to Fitch Ratings, airlines with moderate exposure to China and the Asia-Pacific region may be able to provide alternative route capacity to reduce the impact on traffic. However, this could increase competition on these routes and lower airfares.

Air France, which operated flights to China throughout the SARS epidemic, discontinued flights to Beijing and Shanghai on Thursday after cabin crews called for an immediate stop.

“When employees find that other airlines have canceled their flight, their response is” Why are we still driving? “Said Flore Arrighi, president of UNAC, one of the four main flight attendant unions.

By Tracy Rucinski and Laurence Frost

,

advertisement