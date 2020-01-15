advertisement

January 15, 2020 Nicolas Zart

Quantum Air and OSM Aviation Group have just announced a partnership for the training of pilots for electric aircraft. OSM Aviation Academy will implement the Quantum brand pilot training program according to FAA commercial standards. Electric urban air mobility (UAM) is taking shape step by step.

advertisement

Quantum Air is another company that I have been talking to for some time. It came out of woodwork a few months ago with a team of highly trained aviation professionals and advisors, including FBI pilots and seasoned FAA veterans. The company looks at 3 routes: city, commuter and weekend routes.

As Tony Thompson, founder and CEO of Quantum, told me, Quantum wants to offer a realistic alternative to car journeys away from traffic jams and delays. If you live in Los Angeles, you can understand why a weekend trip easily means 2 to 4 hours of highway congestion, just to get to the deserts. And Quantum Air seems to be taking it seriously because it says it is committed to paying back tuition fees for certain OSM cadets.

OSM Aviation and Quantum have both placed significant orders for electric aircraft for the Bye Aerospace eFlyer. Bye Aerospace, based in Denver, Colorado, already has an eFlyer with 2 seats and is working on a variant with 4 seats. The eFlyer is already flying and I talked to George Bye for some time about how he manages the company. More will follow. With a considerably lower sound signature and improved height performance, the eFlyers will be delivered to the two companies from the end of next year.

OSM offering the Quantum brand training program with access to the Bye Aerospace eFlyer aircraft is one of the missing key ingredients in today’s fast-growing UAM industry. Pilot training and schools for electric aircraft must be deployed quickly if we want to reach 2023.

Thompson told us: “Quantum’s collaboration with OSM means that Quantum pilots fly commercially in essentially the same aircraft in which they trained. Quantum commercial pilots will be very familiar with their aircraft and set a new standard for safety. “

This was followed by Espen Høiby, CEO of OSM Aviation Group, who said: “Air travel is very important to bring people together regionally and internationally. Because people will always have the urge to explore this world, we must find sustainable solutions to meet that need. That is why OSM Aviation is pleased to join forces with Quantum Air to shape a greener and safer aviation industry in the coming years. “

According to Scott Akina, Quantum’s Vice President and Chief Pilot, with whom I last spoke at the NBAA in Las Vegas: “I expect to receive pilots from OSM who already know Quantum aircraft systems inside and out. And this will not be a small one part of the reason why Quantum will perform the safest operation in the aviation industry. “

Finally, George Bye, CEO of Bye Aerospace, said: “Electric aviation, including our eFlyer family of electric aircraft, is the springboard for a movement that we believe will breathe new life into the aviation industry. That includes implementing creative ways to improve effectiveness, economic access to pilot training. The OSM Quantum model, which focuses primarily on the safety of new professional pilot training courses, fits perfectly with the principles of Bye Aerospace. “

Thompson says he wants Quantum Air to become the world’s first fully electric aircraft company that offers a viable alternative to the car. The collaboration with OSM Aviation shows that it focuses on infrastructure. Regarding OSM Aviation, it is a global aviation company, training for technicians and administration with 6,000 pilots and crew members around the world. Founded in 1963, the company will now offer the future of electric aviation education needed for industry pilots.

Quantum Air focuses on urban hops with electric and hybrid-electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) and somewhat longer commuter shops with electric and hybrid eVTOL and electric aircraft with fixed wings. Regarding weekend hops, hybrid-eVTOL and electric aircraft with fixed wings will be used. As always, I will keep you informed as soon as we know more.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Nicolas Zart Nicolas was born and raised around classic cars from the 1920s, but only when he was driving an AC Propulsion eBox and a Tesla Roadster did the light come on. Since then he has produced green content at various CleanTech stores since 2007 and found his home at CleanTechnica.

He grew up in an international environment and his passion for communication led to electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, renewable energy, test drives, podcasts, shooting photos and film for various international sales points in print and online. Nicolas offers an in-depth look at the world of e-mobility through interviews and the many contacts he has made in those industries.

His favorite slogan is: “There are more solutions than obstacles.” and “The future of yesterday now”









advertisement