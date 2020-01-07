advertisement

Pete Weber’s season of “The Bachelor” began on Monday when ABC took first place in the 18-49 age group, but chose third place in terms of total visitors.

The premiere of the “Bachelor” season was + 20% above the start of the previous year in the demo and + 18% among the audience.

NBC had the largest audience in primetime on average last night and returned with “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” and “Manifest”.

According to preliminary figures, ABC came first with a rating of 1.8 / 9 in the 18-49 demographics coveted by advertisers and third with an average of 6 million viewers. These numbers were the three-hour Nielsen averages of the opening chapter “Bachelor”.

NBC achieved second place with 1.1 / 6 and first place with 6.9 million viewers.

CBS came in third with 0.7 / 3 and second with 6.3 million viewers.

Univision reached fourth place with 0.5 / 3 and fifth place with 1.6 million viewers.

Fox and Telemundo finished fifth with 0.3. Fox had a share of 2, Telemundo a share of 1. Fox was fourth with 2 million viewers, Telemundo was sixth with 796,000.

The CW took seventh place with 0.1 / 1 and seventh place with 475,000 spectators.

