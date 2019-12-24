advertisement

Pile of ash from bushfires on New South Wales beach

Ashes and burned debris from trees were washed up on the beaches of the south coast of New South Wales when weeks of bush fires burned on Thursday, December 24th. Two large, uncontrolled bush fires had threatened the coastal communities and forced evacuations in the area. The Currowan fire has burned over 200,000 hectares since the November 26 eruption, while the Comberton fire near Nowra has burned around 2,000 hectares since December 17. The video from Cudmirrah beach near the Sussex Inlet shows long stretches of the black ash-covered beach and the remains of bush brought to the beach by waves. Firefighters used the cooler conditions on December 24 to tame some of the 40 uncontrolled fires that burned across the state. On Thursday morning, bushfires in New South Wales destroyed 873 homes and 68 facilities across the state, according to the rural fire department. Credit: Island Sushi via Storyful

