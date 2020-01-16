advertisement

RENO, Nevada (AP) – A pigeon wearing a tiny sombrero in Reno was discovered after seeing his cousins ​​wearing a cowboy hat in Las Vegas, said a city manager.

So I am on the ground walking with the parking control, and what do I see? It seems to be a pigeon with a sombrero…. pic.twitter.com/SOjPKw8nQ0

– Sabra Newby (@sabrasireen) January 15, 2020

Reno City manager Sabra Newby tweeted Wednesday about the bird, saying it is original and fun but still inhuman, KOLO-TV reported.

This is the first known sighting of hated birds in the area, said Washoe County Regional Animal Services officials.

The sighting comes after a pigeon in Las Vegas with a miniature cowboy hat stuck to its head died earlier this week, animal officials said.

People who see the bird are encouraged to call the animal service dispatchers, officials said.

We don’t know who put the hat on the bird.

“Reno cares about our animals,” said Newby. “They need protection and don’t need to become a punchline.”

