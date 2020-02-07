advertisement

Pictured is the Pig & Duke Neighborhood Pub at 12th Avenue S.W. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Both pub locations have been closed due to flooding. Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

The Calgary restaurant community is gathering in support of a local pub chain that found both restaurants – quite literally – in deep water.

Downtown pubs and Beltline Pig & Duke are undergoing partial and rebuilding after both had burst pipes and flooded after a January snap that saw major demolitions across the city. Restaurants have since dried up, thanks to a legion of industrial fans, but damage to walls, tables, chairs and floors is noticeable, preventing them from reopening until they are fixed.

Until they get approval to open the store, owner and operator Jo Lowden said her staff is out of work, which is worrying because the reconstruction could take two weeks to two months between the two locations.

“Some staff had to take on temporary work which is understandable. But it’s a very difficult time of the year, there aren’t many jobs being hired now, so I know they’re trying to find alternative jobs, “Lowden said.

Pig & Duke’s friends in the beer and wine industry raised funds to gain support for staff who are out of work. About 10 different businesses have donated drinks, food, space and service to arrange their last Pig & Bear fundraiser Saturday at Township Bar & Grill at 6th Avenue S.W.

“This has shown how small Calgary is and how Calgary such a family community is. Everyone has grown and offered whatever they want,” Lowden said. “It’s very humbling and heartwarming.”

Sales revenue, silent auction, and $ 25 door-to-door ticket sales will be evenly distributed among pub staff members, giving them a boost until Pig & Duke can open their doors . Even celebrity contractor Mike Holmes, who heard about flood damage, has stepped in by donating a signature toolbar for the silent auction.

Faithful regulations have bought fundraising tickets to support staff members who have become more like friends and family, Lowden said.

“We need to open soon because people want to come get their drinks after work or weekends. We have a stunning clientele base for clients, and hopefully they will be as dedicated to us as we are to them, “she said.

It is expected that 4th Avenue S.W. the downtown location will end in front of the 12th Avenue pub because less damage has been done. Staff from both locations will be transferred to either of them to open first so that Lowden’s staff can return to work as soon as possible.

