A millionaire businessman spoke up after falling victim to a cruel prank in which a pig was thrown into his swimming pool by a helicopter.

Federico Alvarez Castillo, 60, struck back after the “vandals” threw the animal from high into its private pool in Punta del Este, Uruguay.

Originally, it was suspected that Castillo, a retail and real estate entrepreneur, had something to do with the prank after the footage of the incident went viral. However, he soon dispelled these doubts and said he was working to find out who was behind the “sick joke”.

You can watch the footage below:

In the video, a helicopter hovers over Federico’s private family resort before someone throws a pig into the air. The defenseless animal falls before it hits the middle of the businessman’s swimming pool with a loud splash.

The businessman denied any involvement in a post in his Instagram story that read:

Regarding the video that is being distributed on social media, I would like to reject this vandalism, which my family and I fell victim to, and make it clear that we were in our house and heard a loud noise in the garden.

When we went out to see what it was, we saw the hideous act that made us very excited as a very sick joke. For this reason, we reject these types of actions and work to clarify what happened as soon as possible.

The animal is said to have been dead when it was hurled from the helicopter, although there was no immediate official confirmation.

There is also some confusion about the type of animal dropped by the helicopter; Castillo’s wife, model Lara Bernasconi, told the local media that it was a lamb, not a pig.

She told a local news website according to MailOnline: “Someone threw a lamb out of a helicopter. We have nothing to do with this situation. “Despite his wife’s comments, the animal in the video is more like a pig.

It is unclear whether Castillo has filed a complaint with the police to initiate an official investigation into the incident or whether the police are investigating the incident.

Hopefully the pig did not suffer and whoever is responsible for the “prank” will be brought to justice.

