MANILA, Philippines – Within two weeks, Pieter Buist sat on the couch and beat one of the legends from ONE Championship.

Buist originally did not want to take the Fire and Fury card, but after Ahmed Mujtaba withdrew, his manager gave him a call that ultimately changed the course of his career.

The Dutch 6-foot-2 striker faced the two-time lightweight world champion, and his win over the Filipino icon was arguably his biggest win in his professional career.

“I’ve defeated a legend, but I’m also ready to become a legend,” said Buist Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Buist (15-4) had an obvious advantage in range and a height difference of ten centimeters. He used his length to give Folayang better and harder punches in the three round fight.

Though Folayang has been associated with his own kicks and controlled some parts of the fight with his grappling, it was Buist who almost brought a stop victory when he rocked the Team Lakay legend with a cracking kick in the temple.

Nevertheless, Folayang (22-9) won the version back and brought the match to the ground.

Buist said he was initially surprised when his manager called and asked, “Are you ready for the big deal?”

“With only two weeks to prepare for Eduard Folayang, I was like ‘Oh my god’, he’s a legend I see for him,” said Buist, who extended his winning streak to eight. “You have to take it, because if not, someone will take this opportunity.”

Buist said the victory over Folayang was a complete turning point after his tough upbringing.

Buist grew up with two other siblings while his single mother looked after them and said he had never seen pride in him when he was young, and that kind of childhood humbled him.

“I have fought my whole life, grew up on the street and even been homeless for a few weeks,” said Buist. “Now I’m against a legend and I’m so happy.”

“I have proven myself and this is also important for the fans because I hope that the people who bought the tickets were inspired by my struggle.”

